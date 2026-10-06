Detroit Tigers Offseason Content Hub: Free Agents, Needs, Targets, Trades & Decisions

The Detroit Tigers had expectations for their third straight playoff appearance entering the 2026 season. But with injuries and a couple of rough months, the Tigers ended up in fourth place in the AL Central, taking a significant step back.

Detroit isn't too far from returning to the top of the AL Central, with a handful of young players beginning to emerge. However, the offseason can't get underway until the conclusion of the 2026 World Series, so the Tigers' front office has until the end of the month.

As the MLB playoffs continue, analysis, reviews, grades, and offseason predictions will continue and can all be found in this hub. The Tigers, as well as the rest of Major League Baseball, are facing a potential lockout with an expiring Collective Bargaining Agreement. Updates on that can be found here as well.

Detroit Tigers shortstop Kevin McGonigle (right) celebrates with Detroit Tigers center fielder Max Clark (15) after driving in a run with a walk-off single. Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Latest Offseason Updates

1. How Much Can the Tigers Actually Spend This Offseason?



2. Justin Verlander Reveals the At-Bat That Still Lives in His Nightmares

3. Tigers’ Riley Greene Adds Another Prestigious Nomination to His Resume

4. One Thing the Tigers Have to Watch With Troy Melton

5. The Case for the Detroit Tigers Being Aggressive This Offseason

Which Tigers are Becoming Free Agents?

According to Spotrac.com, the Tigers have seven players set to become free agents. Drew Anderson and Kenley Jansen are under team control, as Detroit must decide whether to exercise or decline their club options for the 2027 campaign.

Gleyber Torres, Jack Flaherty, Justin Verlander (retiring), Tyler Kinley, and Burch Smith are the other five who become free agents outright.

1. Grading Gleyber Torres’ Career with the Detroit Tigers

2. Jack Flaherty’s Final Tigers Appearance Quietly Rebuilt His Free-Agent Case

3. Who Replaces the Tigers' Departing Free Agents?

Tigers' Biggest Needs

The Tigers' President of Baseball Operations told fans he won't build through free agency and will rather participate in adding players who complement the players they're developing internally. That said, adding some extra pitching depth only helps a bullpen that struggled in 2026.

1. Scott Harris Gives Tigers Fans a Glimpse at His Free-Agency Plans This Offseason

Trade Possibilities and Completed Deals

Detroit has a handful of players they could trade; the question is, will they? When the offseason gets underway, check back for more information.

1. Detroit Tigers Player Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

Completed Trades

Check back soon.

Other Offseason Coverage

1. Scott Harris Sets a High Standard for Spencer Torkelson in 2027

2. Tigers Slugger Faces Crucial Offseason With 2027 Starting Role in Question

3. What a Successful Detroit Tigers Offseason Actually Looks Like

4. One Detroit Tigers Player Most Deserving of a Contract Extension