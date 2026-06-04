The Ones Who Left: What Happened to Former Detroit Tigers in 2026

Watching from afar is sometimes one of the hardest things to do when it comes to former players. Often times the view is relief that the team moved on, but other times it brings about regret.

We took a look at several former Detroit Tigers to see where the baseball road has taken them. Some left via trade or free agency and others were simply let go. Regardless, they aren’t in Detroit anymore.

So, where did they go and how are they doing? Well the answers range from absolutely inspiring to sad. For one case, the Tigers sure could benefit from a reunion.

Isaac Paredes, The One That Got Away

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | David Banks-Imagn Images

Paredes is a classic example of what can be lost during a rebuild. After the 2021 season, the Tigers made the tough decision to trade Paredes to the Tampa Bay Rays. At the time, he was a 22-year-old infielder who was batting .208 with a .625 OPS across 23 games.

The Tigers needed a roster move and the Rays were in search of depth. At the time, both teams got exactly what they needed but it came at great cost to Detroit ultimately.

Paredes found his footing in Tampa Bay and by 2023 he was slashing .250/.352/.488 with 31 home runs and 98 RBI. Count that again...31 home runs and 98 RBI. This was the story of a true breakout.

In mid-2024 he was traded to the Chicago Cubs and then was part of the Kyle Tucker trade package that shipped Paredes to the Houston Astros.

Fast-forward to 2026 and he is slashing .238/.332/.388 with seven home runs and 27 RBI in 57 games. That’s not as impressive as he was during his peak, but wouldn’t Detroit love to have him at third base right now?

A 27-year-old third baseman who has hit 99 career home runs would certainly be a welcome addition to the Tigers right now.

Matthew Boyd, A Late Bloomer

Matthew Boyd | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

After nearly seven seasons, you would think that the Tigers had exhausted every option to develop and maximize a player, but Matthew Boyd found a way to temporarily reinvent himself after leaving.

Boyd endured a lot while wearing Detroit’s uniform, including losing records, Tommy John surgery and pounding through pitching for a struggling rebuilding team.

Boyd donned the Old English D from 2015 through 2021 and then again in 2023. When he left, he had posted a 4.61 ERA and looked to have very little more to give as far as upside went, and was still in recovery from Tommy John.

After recovery it didn’t take long for Boyd to be burning up the mound for the Cleveland Reds. In 2024, he posted a 2.72 ERA with eight starts and then signed with the Chicago Cubs.

He was brilliant in 2025. His record reflected 14-8 with a 3.21 ERA across 31 starts. His 179.2-inning season earned him his first All-Star selection at age 34.

His 2026 season has been a little harder as he has suffered a meniscus injury and has since been rehabbing. Regardless, his 2025 season proved he had way more left in the tank than anyone once believed.

Nick Castellanos, The Long Goodbye

Nick Castellanos | Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

Nick Castellanos was drafted by the Tigers in 2010 as the 44th overall pick. He went on to make his debut for Detroit in 2013 and remained with the team through the 2019 trade deadline.

Castellanos spent his prime years other places than Detroit. He had his best year in 2021 with Cinncinati when he slashed .309/.362/.576 with a .938 OPS, 34 home runs and 100 RBI.

Fast forward to 2026 and this part of his story is painful. He was signed by San Diego as a depth piece and has hit just .191/.221/.339 for a .560 OPS across 39 games.

It appears the end is near for Castellanos, whether or not he is ready to admit it.

Jeimer Candelario, Running Out of Chances

Jeimer Candelario | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

In his time with the Tigers, which ran from 2017 through 2022, Candelario had his moments. His 2021 season was his best with the team when he slashed .271/.351/.443, but he was wildly inconsistent and the team parted ways in 2022.

Now in 2026 his decline has been sharp and steady. He slashed .111/.200/.222 in seven games for the Los Angeles Angels before being shipped to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Unfortunately, at 32 years old, Candelario is running out of chances.

Akil Baddoo and Michael Fulmer, Holding On

Both Baddoo and Fulmer have been fighting their way to find their feet on MLB fields again but neither has made that happen in the 2026 season so far.

Baddoo is remembered in Detroit for smacking a home run on the first pitch he ever saw in the majors in his 2021 debut. Now he is hitting .220 at Triple-A Nashville for the Brewers.

Fulmer, the 2016 AL Rookie of the Year, is currently on a minor league contract with the Giants at Triple-A Sacramento. This is his fourth organization in less than a year after making stops with the Cubs, Royals and Mariners.

Likely neither of their stories is over, but they sure are not where they envisioned.

The Truth About Baseball

Some left too early, while others never really found their footing. What connects all of these players is their love of baseball and their time spent with the Detroit Tigers. Every MLB team shares the same story - dealing veterans, making choices, developing prospects, and trying to read the future.

It’s worth remembering.