Parker Meadows Injury Leaves Tigers With Tough Center Field Decision

The MLB trade deadline is still months away, which means struggling teams will still likely be reluctant to ship away valuable assets. That doesn't mean that contending teams like the Detroit Tigers can't look for external help to address certain needs.

The expectations are high for the Tigers in 2026. Thus far, they hold a 12-12 record following a blowout 12-4 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. The offense has been average so far, with Kevin McGonigle and Dillon Dingler providing major boosts in the lineup.

There are clear needs the Tigers should prioritize, such as a lack of offensive power. However, there is one emerging desire that Detroit should pursue in the trade market.

Tigers Need More Consistency in Center Field

Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Baez. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Tigers entrusted Parker Meadows to be the starting center fielder at the start of the season. On April 9th, he collided with teammate Riley Greene in the outfield and suffered a fractured radius bone in his left arm. He's now on the 60-day injured list.

In his absence, Javier Báez and Matt Vierling have been filling in, but the results haven't been ideal. Báez has been slightly above average with a .279 batting average, but he's 5-23 in his last seven games. Vierling may be showing signs of life at the plate, but neither player feels like a sustainable long-term option.

This isn't an issue that stemmed this season. According to FanGraphs, Detroit ranked 28th in overall center field value in 2025 with a .229 batting average and a .284 on-base percentage.

Evaluating Trade Options for the Tigers

Detroit Tigers outfielder Matt Vierling looks on after striking out. | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Of course, an option that doesn't have to wait until the trade deadline is outfielder Max Clark. The No. 2 prospect in the organization has had a scorching start to his season. In Triple-A Toledo, Clark is slashing .333/.404/.494 with 27 total hits and 10 RBIs.

It's only a matter of time before the 21-year-old gets the call to the big leagues. Some may point to his defensive mishaps in spring training, but Clark is too good a player to hold that small sample size against him.

However, if the Tigers look to the trade market, center fielder Daulton Varsho of the Toronto Blue Jays is someone to monitor. Joel Reuter of bleacherreport.com listed Detroit as a potential fit for Varsho. The Blue Jays are struggling mightily to start the season, and Varsho will be a free agent at the end of the season. That makes for a perfect trade combination.

Varsho has three home runs and seven RBIs this season, and would be an immediate upgrade in the lineup. It's still early, but if the Blue Jays continue to stumble, Varsho could be moved as a rental option, and that's where Detroit should swoop in.