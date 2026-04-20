Tigers Named Potential Trade Deadline Fit for Blue Jays Gold Glove Star

The Detroit Tigers are starting to hit a little bit of a stride, wrapping up the weekend multiple games over .500 for the first time all year, and headed into Monday having won eight of their last nine.

With things going well, most are focused on the present rather than what could happen later this summer, however it's tough not to think about the trade deadline at all. Should Detroit have the kind of season many are hoping they could have, being buyers at the deadline is in the cards.

Given the injury to Parker Meadows and some overall inconsistency out there, it's safe to say the Tigers may need to add to the outfield if they are not going to call up Max Clark just yet despite his hot start.

In a recent article, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report speculated on some possible deadline deals, and he named Detroit as the top destination for Toronto Blue Jays Gold Glove center fielder Daulton Varsho in exchange for highly-rated prospect Hao-Yu Lee.

Tigers Named Ideal Fit for Daulton Varsho Blue Jays Trade

Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

"Originally drafted as a catcher, he has developed into one of baseball's best center fielders, logging 45 Defensive Runs Saved at the position since joining the Blue Jays in 2023," Reuter wrote. "For the Tigers, he would be a clear upgrade to a position that has been something of a revolving door, and even more so now that Parker Meadows is sidelined following arm surgery."

While on the surface this may not make a whole lot of sense if Detroit either believes in Meadows coming back and producing or that Clark is their center fielder of the future, it makes a ton of sense in the context of this season.

This team has a World Series window open now, and adding Varsho would increase those chances.

Why Varsho Trade Makes Sense for Tigers

Detroit Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The main reason Varsho would even be available at all is because he will be a free agent after the 2026 season and Toronto has not gotten off to a strong start. When on the field, he has been among the most valuable center fielders in baseball in recent years.

Over his last 207 games headed into the 2026 season, the 29-year-old was worth 7.6 bWAR with elite defense and impressive power. Given that he would not be blocking a spot for the foreseeable future and could help push Detroit over the brink in 2026, someone like Varsho could be the perfect target.

Lee is a steep price to pay for a rental, but if the Tigers feel like Varsho is the right name to take Detroit back to the World Series, then he would absolutely be worth it. Over the coming months, Tigers fans should keep a close watch north of the border to see if the Blue Jays are able to get it going.

If not, Varsho absolutely could wind up being a very popular deadline name, and one who could make sense for Detroit.