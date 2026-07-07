Tigers-Athletics Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers in Key Series

Are the Detroit Tigers going to be buyers or sellers at the MLB trade deadline on August 3? Signs are pointing to being sellers unless they can put together a run over the final six games leading into the All-Star break against the Athletics and Philadelphia Phillies. That's going to be easier said than done.

The Athletics are up first on Tuesday night at Comerica Park, as the Tigers will enter the game 7.5 games out of the American League Central Division lead and five games back in the logjam that is the AL wild-card race. Remarkably, Detroit is where they are in the standings given everything that has happened this season, but in a watered-down American League, it gives teams more of a hope to get into the postseason.

Left-handed ace Tarik Skubal will get the ball on Tuesday night, and he will be the top pitcher coveted at the trade deadline, if Scott Harris and the front office decide to move him. He would also be in line to pitch the final game before the break on Sunday against the Phillies if manager AJ Hinch decides to go that route.

After sweeping the New York Yankees in the Bronx last week and winning two out of three over the weekend against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, a nice run over the next six games leading into the break could create some tough decisions in the Motor City.

Here is a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the starting pitchers, Tigers injuries and more.

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Tuesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Athletics: NBCSCA

Wednesday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Athletics: NBCSCA

Thursday: 6:40 p.m. — TV: Tigers: Detroit SportsNet; Athletics: NBCSCA

Radio: Athletics: Talk 650 KSTE, A's Cast; Tigers: WXYT 97.1 FM, LaZ WDTW 1310AM/107.9FM

Starting Pitchers

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Tuesday: Athletics RHP J.T. Ginn (7-4, 3.04) vs. Tigers LHP Tarik Skubal (4-4, 3.15)

Wednesday: Athletics LHP Jeffrey Springs (3-8, 5.79) vs. Tigers RHP Troy Melton (4-1, 2.05)

Thursday: Athletics RHP Jack Perkins (2-4, 6.75) vs. Tigers LHP Framber Valdez (4-6, 4.29)

Tigers Injuries

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10-Day Injured List: INF/ON Javier Báez (right ankle sprain); INF Gleyber Torres (left oblique strain).

15-Day Injured List: RHP Will Vest (right posterior elbow inflammation).

60-Day Injured List: RHP Jackson Jobe (Tommy John surgery); RHP Justin Verlander (left hip inflammation); OF Wenceel Pérez (left orbital fracture); RHP Reese Olson (right shoulder surgery); OF Parker Meadows (concussion, fractured left radius bone in arm); RHP Bruce Smith (right shoulder inflammation); LHP Bailey Horn (left elbow arthroscopy); INF Trey Sweeney (right shoulder strain).