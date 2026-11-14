Tigers Could Find Value in Some of Free Agency's Less Expensive Options

Now that the Detroit Tigers have revealed part of their plan, one could wonder whether the interest in improving the bullpen with players who provide value and experience could also extend to position players. Throughout the season, the Tigers often had offensive problems, but what had the biggest impact on the team’s losses, perhaps in a quieter way, was the terrible defense they had.

The winner of two consecutive Gold Gloves in 2025 and 2026, catcher Dillon Dingler (21 DRS), utility player Zach McKinstry (15 DRS as a right fielder), and this season’s Rookie of the Year winner, Kevin McGonigle (8 DRS as a third baseman in 2026), have been the most outstanding defenders who are still part of the team since 2022. However, only Dingler and McGonigle could be considered complete players, capable of making a positive contribution both at the plate and on defense.

That said, it is clear that if Detroit has no plans to reinforce positions such as second base or even third base through investments in high-profile players in the free-agent market, I would not rule out the possibility that they could also set out to look for veteran players who can provide versatility to the roster for a short time and at an economical price.

Could Amed Rosario fit this profile?

New York Yankees third baseman Amed Rosario (14). Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout his ten-season career, Rosario has played as a utility player most of the time on the seven teams where he has played, which include successful franchises such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Tampa Bay Rays, and Cleveland Guardians.

Obviously, each of those teams had prospects and developing players waiting for an opportunity, but Rosario’s profile offers enough experience and flexibility to make adjustments and be able to take on different responsibilities in a short time. He has always known how to assume his role as a utility player, pinch-hitter, and often starter against left-handed pitchers, so he could well be a piece to consider for a young team like the Tigers.

Rosario is more of a contact hitter with a little occasional power, and his slugging average above .400 in half of his ten Major League seasons shows it. In fact, over his last two seasons, he has averaged a .419 slugging percentage in 435 plate appearances, first with the Washington Nationals during the first half of the 2025 season and then playing for the Yankees for the rest of the year and throughout the 2026 season.

New York Yankees infielder Amed Rosario (14). Mandatory Credit: Pablo Robles-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In New York, Rosario played five different positions, mostly third base, where he recorded 548 innings played over the last two seasons, but he has also moved to second base, left field, and right field. His combined Fielding Run Value was -7 and, although there really was not enough of a sample to determine which position he should perform best at, his production against left-handed pitchers somewhat compensates for his utility-player profile, especially for lineups like the Yankees’, which saw their OPS drop from .790 to .691 when they faced left-handed pitchers outside Yankee Stadium.

Now, while that has been one of Rosario’s biggest advantages, his decline in 2026 leaves some questions, as he saw his wRC+ drop from 124 in 2025 to just 65. His .208/.250/.356 line in 160 plate appearances fell quite far short of his career numbers, with .288/.326/.451, along with a .331 BABIP and 114 wRC+.

Even so, I believe Rosario will once again be a player to consider as an economical option that brings value to the roster, and I would not rule out the possibility that the Tigers could see him as an interesting player while they try to find out how to get the best version of their roster for 2027.