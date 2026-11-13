Tigers Could Solve 2 Rotation Problems With Kaima Taira

Signing Kaima Taira would give the Detroit Tigers another way to get through the middle innings. He could take a regular turn behind Framber Valdez, and Drew Anderson could be available on the nights when a younger starter needed to come out early. Detroit could make both changes with one signing.

Evan Petzold reported that the Tigers scouted Taira, who entered MLB’s posting system this month. Detroit was also among the teams reported to have watched him pitch in August. The reported connection is scouting. Using him as a starter behind Valdez is a projection based on Detroit’s roster.

Taira struck out 141 batters in 146 innings with a 1.36 ERA for the Saitama Seibu Lions in 2026. His mid-90s fastball and swing-and-miss splitter would give Detroit a different look behind the left-handed Valdez, whose strikeout rate fell to 17.8% in his first year with the Tigers.

A starter who can get a strikeout with a runner on third and fewer than two outs would give manager A.J. Hinch another way to get out of a jam without going to the bullpen.

Drew Anderson Would Move to Long Relief

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming good health and no other additions, one plausible five-man rotation has Valdez, Keider Montero, Troy Melton, Jackson Jobe, and Anderson. With Taira, the group would be Valdez, Taira, Montero, Melton, and Jobe. Montero would keep his spot after delivering 155 innings with a 3.48 ERA, the kind of workload the Tigers need while their younger starters build up.

President of baseball operations Scott Harris said Anderson would compete for a rotation spot, according to MLB.com’s Jason Beck. Detroit already exercised Anderson’s $10 million option after he made 11 starts and 38 relief appearances.

If Taira took his turn, Anderson could handle multiple innings after an abbreviated Jobe start or make a spot start during a stretch without an off day. Hinch has already used him in both roles, which makes the change practical.

Detroit Would Still Need a Plan for Extra Rest

Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taira’s 146 innings came over 23 starts. His career high in Japan was 150 innings, according to Nippon Professional Baseball. Detroit would still have to find out how often he could take the ball on a Major League schedule. That matters for a rotation that already has workload questions after Jobe returned from Tommy John surgery and Reese Olson missed all of 2026 following shoulder surgery.

Kaima Taira has a 0.68 ERA through 53 IP



At 5’8, 218 lbs with a fastball that can touch 100, King Kaima is quickly becoming one of my favorite pitchers on the planet 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/VCrVjE8Db5 — Shawn Spradling (@Shawn_Spradling) May 27, 2026

Hinch could use April off days to give Taira extra rest and turn to Anderson for an occasional sixth start when the schedule gets crowded. That would also give Detroit time to see how much it can ask of Jobe and whether Olson is ready to take regular turns. Signing Taira would give the Tigers another starter who can miss bats. Keeping Anderson stretched out would help them cover the innings that signing alone would leave open.