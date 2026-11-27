The Detroit Tigers have been the most active team this offseason, focusing on signing players before the Collective Bargaining Agreement ends on Dec. 1, 2026. If, more likely when, there's a lockout, the Tigers are determined to sign the players they want.

President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris continues to revamp the pitching staff, with new official signings of Emilio Pagan to improve the bullpen and 2024 American League Rookie of the Year Luis Gil. Detroit also signed infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year deal, which helps the middle infield depth.

However, with Gil and Kim now officially members of the Detroit Tigers' 40-man roster, the front office had to cut ties with two players. According to Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), one key member of the 2024 Tigers playoff pitching staff and a new face not many got to know are the odd men out.

Tigers DFA Beau Brieske, Tsung-Che Cheng

Detroit Tigers pitcher Beau Brieske (4) high-fives teammates and coaches in the dugout after pitching change during, Game 3 of ALDS at Comerica Park. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's been an up-and-down journey for Beau Brieske in a Tigers uniform. Debuting in 2022, Brieske improved into one of the better options out of the bullpen in 2023-24. Unfortunately, injuries have held Brieske back from returning to that type of production.

In 126 games with the Tigers, Brieske holds a 4.23 ERA and a 1.28 WHIP over 231.2 innings. He collected 194 strikeouts, so he has the swing-and-miss; however, he's only been a 1.3 WAR player in four years in the big leagues.

In the 2024 playoffs, Brieske held a 1.50 ERA in six games, which was very impressive. However, he was also the pitcher on the mound who gave up the Game 4 lead at Comerica Park; if the Tigers had won, they would have advanced to the ALCS, having been up 2-1 in the series.

Detroit tendered Brieske a contract this offseason before designating him for assignment, so they could potentially bring him back on a minor-league deal, similar to Trey Sweeney and left-handed pitcher Jake Miller a few days ago.

As for Tsung-Che Cheng, he was acquired by Detroit in a trade with the Boston Red Sox earlier this offseason and was in place to help with defense up the middle. But with Ha-Seong Kim, a former 2023 Gold Glove winner, signed, the Tigers don't really need Cheng on the 40-man roster anymore.

Get to Know Luis Gil, Ha-Seong Kim

New York Yankees pitcher Luis Gil (81) pitches against the Colorado Rockies. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gil will likely be the newest member of the Tigers bullpen, though he has experience as a starting pitcher as well. Last season, in a small sample size of 27.1 innings across nine games, Gil held a 4.61 ERA with 18 walks to 17 strikeouts.

So long as he can stay healthy, he can help Detroit's bullpen. The long relief role looks to be either his or Keider Montero's, depending on whether Montero joins the starting rotation or not.

As for Kim, he's a career 14.1 WAR player, but hasn't seen much success since his first four seasons with the San Diego Padres. Over the last two seasons with the Atlanta Braves, Kim played in 75 games, hitting .171, with three home runs and 21 RBIs.

His defense will help this Tigers team, as will his versatility. Though he's a shortstop by trade, Kim can play both third and second base if manager A.J. Hinch needs him to. Kim is likely a bench, defensive bat unless the Tigers' coaching staff can help him retap into his Padres-ways.