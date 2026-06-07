Tigers Duo Shake off Mariners Slugger's 'Borderline Dirty Baseball Stuff'

The Detroit Tigers' losing streak came to an end Saturday afternoon at the hands of a 4-0 shutout from the Seattle Mariners. The Tigers and Mariners have played an entertaining form of baseball since their last meeting in the ALDS, and it got even more interesting in game two of a three-game set.

Detroit knows all about Josh Naylor. Before his career took him to Seattle, he used to play in the AL Central with the Cleveland Guardians. Naylor has been known to be an aggressive competitor; sometimes, that competition leads him to do some questionable things in the game of baseball.

In game one, Naylor fielded a ground ball hit by Kevin McGonigle and ran toward first base to complete the play. In doing so, Naylor collided with McGonigle, sparking an emotional response from fans and teammates alike.

In game two, Naylor looked as if he slid out of his way into Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres as Detroit turned a double play. Additionally, Naylor came around to score in the third inning of the game and looked as if he tossed his base running glove into Dillon Dingler's feet, almost to distract or get in the way of the play.

Keider Montero would then hit Naylor on the upper back, leading some to think it was intentional for the plays that had transpired.

Dillon Dingler's Reaction to Josh Naylor

Detroit Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler (13) hits a single. | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Following game two, Dingler spoke to reporters on the play and gave his thoughts.

"Obviously, I didn't know what happened in real time. I didn't see until somebody brought up the video in the dugout," Dingler said via 971 The Ticket. "I missed the tag, I didn't put myself in the best position possible, but no, I'd say it's not that big of a deal."

Dingler would continue to say that he's never seen that type of play happen, in which it could be ruled as interference, so therefore, Dingler just sees Naylor as a player trying to play the game as aggressively as he can, deeming him "a good player who plays the game hard."

Colt Keith's Reaction to Josh Naylor

Detroit Tigers third baseman Colt Keith (33) runs towards third base. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Colt Keith, who has been one of the closest players to McGonigle along their organizational journey together, spoke to reporters as well to give his thoughts on Naylor.

"You like him if you're his teammate, and you hate him if you're the other team. I've seen him do some questionable, borderline dirty baseball stuff, but I think he plays hard. He's just trying to get in our heads. I don't think Keider (Montero) hit him on purpose, but obviously, he brings a little bit more intensity."

Manager A.J. Hinch had to remind himself what era of baseball is played in 2026 compared to when he used to play. Hinch defended Torres' reaction to Naylor sliding into second base hard.

The best revenge the Tigers can get is winning another series at a time that's crucial for the future of their franchise's success.