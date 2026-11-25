As expected, the Detroit Tigers have continued looking for alternatives to improve their bullpen after reaching a couple of agreements over the last week.

First with right-hander Emilio Pagan, who signed a contract for $11.5 million, and last Sunday they also added Dominican Luis Gil to the rotation, who reached an agreement for two seasons and $13 million.

What is the next target?

Yes, definitely, another reliever, since, according to a report by Evan Petzold, who covers the Tigers for the Detroit Free Press, it is right-hander Bryan Abreu.

Abreu, 29, has eight seasons of Major League experience, all with the Houston Astros since making his debut in the 2019 season. In 383 relief appearances, he has accumulated a 5.9 fWAR, with a 2.82 ERA, 528 strikeouts, 189 walks, and a 3.47 xFIP in 392 ⅓ innings.

However, he went through inconsistent stretches in the 2026 season and finished with a negative fWAR for the first time in his career, at -0.3, a key point that undoubtedly carried a lot of weight when, on October 29, the Astros allowed him to choose free agency.

Will It Be Worthwhile for the Tigers to Take a Chance on Abreu?

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the fourth consecutive year, Abreu once again demonstrated a great ability to handle high pitching volumes, recording 66 appearances, which completed his fourth consecutive season with 65 or more, with an average of 68. He pitched 62 ⅔ innings and finished with a 6-4 record, a 3.73 ERA, a 1.36 WHIP, 80 strikeouts, 41 walks, and nine saves.

But, to analyze Abreu’s season, it is fair that we divide his performance into two parts, since he began the year with a 5.81 ERA before the All-Star Game, with difficulties controlling his pitches and avoiding quality contact.

After the break, he posted a 1.71 ERA in 31 ⅔ innings, with 40 strikeouts and six walks, which allowed him to recover his ability to strike batters out and generate whiffs, improving his K-BB% rate from 9.9% to 19.8%.

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In July, Abreu recorded a 1.64 ERA and in August a 1.84 ERA, leaving opponents with .143 and .158 batting averages, respectively. That performance undoubtedly supports the recovery he achieved in the second half of the season, but the adjustments were not enough to erase the concerns he left with his lack of control and the overall indicators that, over the years, have made him a reliever with the ability to limit contact.

Abreu dropped from the 86th to the 52nd percentile in Pitching, his breaking pitches lost effectiveness and, although he maintained his ability to strike batters out (he finished in the 97th percentile in Whiff% and the 91st in K%), he finished in the 1st percentile in BB% and the 24th in Hard Hit%.

Houston Astros pitcher Bryan Abreu (52). Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That regression undoubtedly creates a little uncertainty, since Abreu arrived at this season after great dominance in 2025, when he finished with the highest fWAR of his career (2.2) in a single season, combined with the highest strikeout rate (13.31).

That said, I do not think Detroit is going to offer him a contract with the intention of turning him into its closer. Therefore, if the team does not plan to continue looking for other options as a closer, it is likely that, as I have suspected from the beginning, Pagan is the alternative that is in the plans.

Pagan has saved 57 games over the last two seasons and is coming off recovering from injuries and a complicated start to the season, although his performance took an encouraging turn in the second half.

The idea of adding Abreu to the bullpen maintains the outlook that Tigers president of baseball operations Scott Harris discussed when he referred to the team looking for relievers capable of adding whiffs and depth.

With Abreu, they can find that standard, which would strengthen a bullpen that set a record with 31 blown saves this season, but it will have to make adjustments to once again offer the effectiveness that made it stand out with the Astros.