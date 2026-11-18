The Detroit Tigers had five starters in the 2026 season with negative OAA marks of at least -5. Among them were two corner infielders, second baseman Hao-Yu Lee (-12) and first baseman Spencer Torkelson (-12), as well as two other corner outfielders, Kerry Carpenter (-8) in right field and Riley Greene (-5) in left field.

At least from what it appears, the Tigers are not going to be very aggressive for the remainder of this winter, ahead of the imminent December 1 lockout, and, according to what president of baseball operations Scott Harris has said, they will be interested in adding arms that can generate whiffs and give the bullpen more strength.

So far, the plan to strengthen the defense, which was once again among the worst in baseball, has not been revealed.

Detroit Tigers second baseman Gleyber Torres (25). Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, following Gleyber Torres’ departure to free agency, whether before December 1 or afterward, the Tigers will have to make a decision about their infielders heading into the 2027 season. No matter how much the pitching improves, if the defense fails to step up, the team will continue to struggle to stabilize its level of play.

A Solution That Could Strengthen Detroit’s Defense

Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the goal is to add stability and, above all, versatility, there are few players with Mauricio Dubon’s ability to perform as a utility player. He has won three Gold Gloves in the last four seasons. The only position Dubon has not played in his career is catcher, since he has recorded at least 21 appearances and 123 innings played at every other position.

The highest number of innings accumulated has been at second base, with 1,506. Next are his 1,352 as a left fielder, 1,345 as a center fielder, 1,178 as a shortstop, 336 as a third baseman, 123 as a first baseman and 122 as a right fielder.

In 2026, Dubon finished with +4 Fielding Run Value, a mark that, although still positive, represented a significant regression compared to his impressive total of 17 FRV in 2025, his final season with the Houston Astros.

Mauricio Dubón's Baseball Savant comparison tool | Baseball Savant

Perhaps the difference was that, with the Astros in 2025, Dubon played more time at shortstop, second base and third base, while he had to move to the outfield more often with the Atlanta Braves this year, playing most of his innings (663) in left field.

In addition to his versatility and the fact that he could be attainable at an estimated AAV of $8 million for one season, a value that makes him an ideal option for the Tigers’ defensive needs, Dubon finished 2026 with career highs in home runs (12), RBI (73), stolen bases (10), fWAR (2.4) and plate appearances (619), playing more than 150 games (153) in a single season for the first time.

Atlanta Braves outfielder Mauricio Dubon (14). Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He also improved his expected statistics, seeing his xBA rise from the 46th percentile to the 80th, the biggest improvement since he recorded the 83rd percentile in 2023, while remaining at his usual standards in Whiff% (91st percentile) and K% (95th percentile).