Tigers' Arbitration-Eligible Players and Projected Salaries for 2027

The offseason has already started and the Detroit Tigers' President of Baseball Operations, Scott Harris, has already been fast at work. Detroit already signed Emilio Pagan to a one-year deal, brought back Jacob Waguespack, and picked up Drew Anderson's club option.

But that's just the beginning. With the MLB lockout looming, the Tigers have to abide by a few deadlines when it comes to making their 2027 roster decisions.

Of those deadlines, the Tigers have until Nov. 20 to decide whether to tender or non-tender player contracts for the 2027 season. That said, it's also important to note which Tigers are eligible for arbitration.

Players with three or more years but fewer than six years of Major League service time are eligible for salary arbitration if they do not already have a contract in place for the upcoming season.

Here's how players and organizations reach arbitration:



If the club and an arbitration-eligible player have not agreed on a salary by a deadline (typically in mid-January), both parties must exchange salary figures for the upcoming season.

According to Spotrac.com, Detroit has 11 arbitration-eligible players; all were predicted to reach arbitration rather than reach a contract agreement beforehand. That is, if these players aren't non-tendered before they have a chance at arbitration.

Arbitration Eligible Players

Detroit Tigers third baseman Zach McKinstry (39) receives congratulations from outfielder Matt Vierling (8) after he hits a home run. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. OF Riley Greene, Arbitration Level : 2

2. 1B Spencer Torkelson, Arbitration Level : 2

3. UTL Zach McKinstry, Arbitration Level : 3

4. RF/DH Kerry Carpenter, Arbitration Level : 2

5. RP Will Vest, Arbitration Level : 3

6. RP Tyler Holton, Arbitration Level : 2

7. OF Matt Vierling, Arbitration Level : 3

8. OF Wenceel Perez, Arbitration Level : 1 "Super Two"

9. SP Reese Olson, Arbitration Level : 1

10. CF Parker Meadows, Arbitration Level : 1 "Super Two"

11. RP Beau Brieske, Arbitration Level : 3 "Super Two"

Headlined by three-time All-Star Riley Greene and former first overall pick Spencer Torkelson, the Tigers can either test the arbitration process or look to reach a deal before the deadline.

Spotrac.com projects all of these players to hit arbitration, with the following projected values at which these players could sign.

1. OF Riley Greene - $8.9 million

2. 1B Spencer Torkelson - $7.9 million

3. UTL Zach McKinstry - $4.25 million

4. RF/DH Kerry Carpenter - $4.25 million

5. RP Will Vest - $3.95 million

6. RP Tyler Holton - $3.5 million

7. OF Matt Vierling - $3.25 million

8. OF Wenceel Perez - $1 million

9. SP Reese Olson - $1 million

10. CF Parker Meadows - $1 million

11. RP Beau Brieske - $1 million

Say the Tigers and each player can't agree on a salary figure for the 2027 season by the deadline and face arbitration, the two parties are still welcome to continue negotiating a contract until the scheduled arbitration hearing date.

The most noteworthy instance of the Tigers taking a player to arbitration in recent years was last season with Tarik Skubal. This resulted in Skubal, a two-time AL Cy Young Award winner, setting the record for the highest one-year salary for arbitration-eligible players at $32 million.

Detroit is projected to spend the 10th-most in arbitration this offseason, surpassing $40 million, according to Statcast, likely with Greene projecting for more than his initial value.