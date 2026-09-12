Tigers Leaning Toward This Starter for Game 2 vs. Rockies

The Detroit Tigers took care of business against the Colorado Rockies on Friday night at Comerica Park, mashing their way to a 6-2 victory. Detroit extended their winning streak to two games, handing the Rockies their fifth straight loss and dropping them to 55-92.

Framber Valdez did what he had to do to lead the Tigers to victory. While he still wasn't getting a ton of strikeouts, the expensive free-agent signing delivered another quality start, working out of jams early. He set the starting rotation up nicely for the remaining two games of the series.

We know that Jackson Jobe is scheduled to take the mound in the series finale on Sunday, but before the series began, who would start game two was a question. In a perfect world, it would've been Keider Montero, but the world had other plans.

Several reports indicate that Montero has traveled to Venezuela to be with his wife as they anticipate the arrival of their first child. With Montero away from the team, the franchise will place him on the paternity leave list, which will open up a roster spot during his absence. According to MLB guidelines, paternity leave lasts a maximum of three games, so Montero is expected to be reinstated as soon as possible.

Who'll Take the Mound in Game 2?

Detroit Tigers pitcher Keider Montero (54) throws. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In place of Montero, Andrew Sears is likely to take the mound for game two against Colorado on Saturday, according to sources. Sears was optioned to Triple-A Toledo on Sept. 6 after making his last start for the Tigers against the Cleveland Guardians.

In that game against Cleveland, Sears performed well, completing 5.2 innings, allowing four hits, one run, two walks and striking out four. On the season, in three games, one start, Sears holds a 4.38 ERA in 12.1 innings, with a WHIP of 1.22.

Sears' return to the roster only fits the bill for what the franchise is trying to accomplish as the season winds down. Pitching depth is always needed, and the left-handed Sears could be a member of the future, so long as he provides in the opportunity he's been presented with.

Granted, the Rockies have had a challenging season and are at risk of suffering another year with over 100 losses. This presents an opportunity for Sears, who is still seeking his first Major League win, on Saturday, as it could be his best chance to achieve that in the first few games of his MLB career.