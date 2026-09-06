Detroit Tigers Make 3 Roster Moves Ahead of Guardians Series Finale

The Detroit Tigers grabbed a much-needed victory against the Cleveland Guardians after being swept by two walk-offs in the doubleheader on Friday, improving their record to 65-77. While things haven't gone well for the Tigers this season, it's always a good feeling for the team to beat the Guardians.

Ahead of the series finale at Progressive Field, Detroit made a few roster moves to shake up the roster for the final weeks of the season.

According to Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), the Tigers have activated left-handed pitcher Brant Hurter off the 60-day injured list and optioned left-handed pitcher Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo. To make room for Hurter on the 40-man roster, outfielder Matt Vierling was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

The Tigers today activated LHP Brant Hurter off the 60-day injured list and optioned LHP Andrew Sears to Triple-A Toledo.



To make room for Hurter on the 40-man roster, OF Matt Vierling was transferred to the 60-day injured list. — Tigers PR (@DetroitTigersPR) September 6, 2026

The Tigers bullpen has missed Brant Hurter this season, as the tall Southpaw returns to an MLB mound. Hurter has been out of action since late May due to lumbar spine inflammation. He's been rehabbing in Triple-A Toledo with the Mud Hens, looking to ramp things up for his return.

Before being placed on the injured list, which eventually transitioned him to the 60-day injured list, Hurter held a 2.84 ERA in 25.1 innings. In those innings of work, Hurter struck out 18 and posted a 1.07 WHIP.

Since making his debut in 2024, Hurter has become one of the better arms out of the bullpen for A.J. Hinch - one that the Tigers manager surely misses having at his disposal. It's likely that Hurter will be available out of the bullpen for the series finale in Cleveland.

Andrew Sears Sent Down

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Andrew Sears (64) delivers a pitch. Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers needed some extra pitching, and former 10th-round draft pick Andrew Sears provided that for the team for a short time. In his final start before being sent back to Toledo, Sears gave Detroit 5.2 innings against Cleveland, allowing four hits, one run, and striking out four.

Sears showed that he can be a reliable arm for the franchise in the coming seasons, but right now, he should get more reps at the Triple-A level, despite a strong last outing.

Matt Vierling Done for the Year

Detroit Tigers right fielder Matt Vierling (8) hits a triple. Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the transition to the 60-day injured list, veteran outfielder Matt Vierling will not return to the Tigers lineup in 2026. Placed on the injured list on July 31 due to a left adductor strain, Vierling had struggled in his return-to-play progression program.

Vierling won't become a free agent until 2028, but the Tigers might have a decision to make on the utility man, who's had two seasons riddled with injuries since joining Detroit in 2024.