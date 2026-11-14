Tigers Need a Breakout Season From This Starter in 2027

The Detroit Tigers have a promising future ahead of them, so long as the players they've developed pan out as expected. One young player who needs to take a step forward next season is former first-round pick Jackson Jobe.

Debuting in 2024 and helping the Tigers secure their first playoff berth since 2014, Jobe has been talked about as the future of the rotation. However, injuries have held him back. In 2025, he missed the remainder of the season due to Tommy John surgery, returning this past season and debuting in August against the San Francisco Giants.

In 2027, Jobe has another opportunity to have a full season as a member of the rotation. He needs to prove that he can stay healthy while also meeting the expectations that come with the hype around him. The right-hander has demonstrated his potential for greatness, but there are certain aspects of his game that need refinement before he can fully break out.

How Jobe Can Breakout In 2027

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) delivers a pitch. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Pitching More than 130 Innings

Since debuting, Jobe hasn't surpassed more than 50 innings in a season. He's pitched in 21 regular-season games, starting 19 of them, and is averaging 33 innings pitched since debuting, with 48.2 innings over the last two seasons.

The Tigers have yet to experience what Jobe can offer in a full season, so if he can set a new career high in innings pitched in 2027, that's a step in the right direction. He holds a career ERA of 3.91, so he's capable of getting the job done, Detroit just needs it more consistently.

2. Figuring Out a Put-Away Pitch

Detroit Tigers pitcher Jackson Jobe (21) walks off the field after pitching. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Over the last few seasons, Jobe has had a tendency to get ahead of hitters, but struggles to put them away. He knows he has the fastball fast enough to blow it by hitters, but the experienced Major Leaguers can catch up to some of the fastest.

According to Baseball Savant, Jobe struck out 14 batters with his fastball, 12 with his slider, four with his sinker, five with his changeup, and 14 with his curveball. His curveball may be his most underrated pitch, generating a 31.1% whiff percentage in 2026.

Jobe struck out 51 batters this season in 46 innings, so long as he keeps his throwing arm healthy and develops a known put-away pitch, the young right-hander could be the breakout pitcher Detroit's been wanting/needing to pair with Troy Melton.