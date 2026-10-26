Tigers’ Next Baserunning Fix Needs More Than Speed

The Detroit Tigers had a baserunning problem that required a more useful answer than simply telling their young players to run more.

An Oct. 25 discussion of the coaching staff brought Billy Boyer’s possible role back into view. Detroit Sports Nation considered whether his assignment could change, but the story did not announce his dismissal or a replacement.

The Tigers finished with 58 steals and tied for 22nd at minus-four Baserunning Runs.

Detroit therefore had a clear reason to examine how it converted opportunities on the bases. A faster roster could help create possibilities. The decisions around those possibilities still needed to produce value.

That made baserunning an offseason development issue as well as a question about who would stand in each coaching box.

Steal Totals Captured Only Part of the Job

Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers could improve their work on the bases in situations that never produced a stolen-base attempt.

Reading a ball in the outfield, choosing whether to advance from first to second, and recognizing when to stop at third all required decisions. The value comes from matching the choice to the circumstances, including the runner, the defender and the game situation.

Detroit should use those plays to create a more complete review. Counting attempts alone would not explain whether the club took worthwhile risks or gave away outs in situations that offered little benefit.

The first Major League look at Max Clark supplied one reason to consider how the roster’s athleticism could contribute. Developing that potential required specific instruction and consistent preparation.

The Tigers could review how runners read the defense, communicated with coaches and reacted when a play developed differently than expected. Those were identifiable skills that could become part of the work before games began.

Staff Decisions Needed a Measurable Goal

Detroit Tigers third base coach Billy Boyer. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Detroit’s staffing discussion should begin with a clear description of the improvement it wanted.

The reported addition of Martin Maldonado provides context for the broader coaching structure. It did not establish who would take responsibility for every part of the club’s instruction.

The Tigers should make those responsibilities clear as assignments were settled. Players benefit when preparation, coaching-box communication and postgame review reinforce the same expectations.

Boyer’s future remains a separate personnel question. Treating the current discussion as proof of another firing would go beyond the available reporting.

Detroit could judge its eventual approach through a fuller record of advancement decisions, avoidable outs and the opportunities players converted. That would provide a stronger evaluation than celebrating a larger stolen-base total on its own.

The Tigers have young players with room to improve. Giving them clearer decisions and repeatable preparation would make better use of the athleticism already available.