Tigers Promote Brett Callahan as Trei Cruz Gets DFA'd

The Detroit Tigers are set to take on the Chicago White Sox in their rubber match on Sunday, but have announced a roster move ahead of the rubber match. The Tigers are calling up outfield prospect Brett Callahan from the Triple-A Toledo Mud Hens and are designating outfielder Trei Cruz for assignment.

As part of the announcement, the Tigers said that Callahan will be in their starting lineup on Sunday to make his MLB debut. Callahan was slashing .271/.351/.338 at Triple-A, which is good for an OPS of .689.

Callahan started in Double-A for the Tigers this season, where he was slashing .268/.374/.504, which was good for an OPS of .878. This is Callahan's chance to make an impression on manager AJ Hinch and staff in his MLB debut.

As for Cruz, he got into two games for the Tigers back in mid-June when they were facing the same White Sox but went zero-for-five at the plate. Cruz should make his way back to Toledo to see if he can find consistency there.

This is Callahan's chance to make an impression with James Outman and othersd on the injured list

Detroit Tigers center fielder James Outman (43) hits a home run. Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Tigers have a deficit at the outfield position, as James Outman, Riley Greene, Kerry Carpenter, Matt Vierling, and Wenceel Perez are all injured and out for the foreseeable future. And with those guys being out, this is Callahan's chance to show the staff why calling him up was the right move.

Callahan just needs to be able to calm his nerves, go up to the plate, have some patience, and try to find consistency. If Callahan can show the staff that calling him up was the right way to go, he could end up sticking around for a while.

But if Callahan does not do much at the plate, like Cruz did not, he could end up not lasting long on the Tigers roster once their outfielders start to get healthy. And with the Tigers in the thick of the American League playoff race, this is a good chance for Callahan to make a good impression.

Callahan is only 24-years-old who was part of the Tigers' top 20 prospects and could make enough of an impression to be a solution in the future. It is not ideal that the Tigers have the majority of their outfielders on the injured list, but Callahan needs to make the most of his opportunity.