Tigers Reveal Starting Lineup, Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Crucial Guardians Series

Ahead of arguably the biggest series to this point of the 2026 campaign for the Detroit Tigers, the front office made a handful of roster moves to give the Major League roster the best chance to take this series against the Cleveland Guardians.

According to Tigers PR on X (formerly Twitter), Detroit has completed the following moves, all in effect for the series opener on Friday night:

- Activate RHP Kenley Jansen off 10-day IL

- Selected the contract of RHP Jacob Waguespack

- Added OF James Outman to the MLB roster

Jacob Waguespack was acquired by the Tigers in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for a player to be named later or cash considerations. James Outman was designated for assignment by the Minnesota Twins and was claimed off waivers Thursday afternoon.

To make room for these three players, here are the other transactions the front office had to make:

- RHP Beau Brieske was optioned to Triple-A Toledo

- INF Zack Short was designated for assignment

- RHP Brenan Hanifee was optioned to Triple-A

Brieske and Hanifee should take this as an opportunity to work through their commands, something that plagued them both in short appearances at the MLB level in 2026.

Tigers Starting Lineup vs CLE Revealed

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talks to reporters. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Almost immediately following the roster moves, the Tigers announced the following starting lineup that A.J. Hinch and company hope fares well against Guardians starting pitcher Tanner Bibee.

1. 3B Kevin McGonigle

2. 2B Gleyber Torres

3. LF Riley Greene

4. C Dillon Dingler

5. RF Kerry Carpenter

6. DH Colt Keith

7. 1B Spencer Torkelson

8. SS Zach McKinstry

9. CF James Outman



SP Jack Flaherty

Detroit enters this big series winners of seven of their last 10 and has won three series in a row. With players like Torres, Carpenter, Greene, Dingler, McGonigle, and Torkelson all heating up at the plate, this is a perfect time for a Tigers-Guardians rematch from earlier this season.

Outman is a player to watch for the Tigers on Friday night, having not had much success in limited at-bats with the Twins before getting picked up by Detroit. If Outman's struggles continue, it could result in a similar result he had with Minnesota.

Flaherty has pitched well in his last two outings, holding a 2.70 ERA in 10 innings in June so far, while striking out 13 and walking three. Flaherty is familiar with how competitive this series opener will be, given the stakes it holds for the Tigers.