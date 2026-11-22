The Detroit Tigers have been very active this offseason, especially when it comes to signing free agents, particularly pitchers. After the bullpen held them back in 2026, with expectations that they would be shut down, President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris has ensured he'll continue adding pitching depth.

Harris has already made signings for the bullpen this offseason, agreeing to one-year deals with Jacob Waguespack, who emerged as one of the better relievers for the Tigers this summer, and Emilio Pagan, coming off collecting 57 saves over the last two seasons with the Cincinnati Reds.

Detroit also re-signed two pitchers released earlier this offseason to minor-league contracts: Sawyer Gipson-Long and Bailey Horn. Though the 40-man roster is set, the Tigers can still sign players to fill their minor-league rosters, including one of their recent signees.

Tigers Sign 10-Year Minor League Veteran

Atlanta Braves pitcher Anderson Pilar (63) takes photos during media day. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

According to the Tigers' official transaction list, the franchise has signed right-handed pitcher Anderson Pilar to a minor-league contract. Pilar has spent 10 seasons in the minors with the Colorado Rockies (2016-2023), Miami Marlins (2024-2025), and Atlanta Braves (2025-2026) organizations.

Pilar has a 3.12 ERA along with 498 strikeouts over 502.0 innings pitched throughout his minor league career. When he wasn't with MLB organizations, Pilar played four seasons of foreign league baseball, most specifically with the Gigantes del Cibao in the Dominican Winter League, where he posted a 1.59 ERA in 5.2 innings, collecting seven strikeouts.

Last season with the Braves, Pilar played at both the Triple-A and Double-A levels, posting an overall ERA of 3.76. Adding another right-handed pitcher to the organization, one who's looking to make his Major League debut sooner rather than later, could be the motivation for Pilar to thrive.

Pilar has reported to Triple-A Toledo and is a member of the Toledo Mud Hens roster. Pilar will turn 29 in 2027, though he's older for a player who's spent all of his professional career in the minor leagues; he has the stuff that keeps him around, which intrigued Detroit.

Across his decade in the minors, Pilar has played three seasons at the Triple-A level and has posted a 3.65 ERA in 80 games played, with 123.1 innings recorded and 124 strikeouts compared to 41 walks, giving him a 1.127 WHIP.

Knowing the Tigers need all the pitching depth help they can get next season, having Pilar as an option who could debut in 2027, while starting in the minors, gives Detroit someone to lean on.