The Detroit Tigers have completed another phase of the offseason checklist as the Major League Baseball-predicted lockout looms around the corner. On Friday, the Tigers faced a 5 p.m. ET deadline to decide whether to tender or non-tender contracts to arbitration-eligible players for the 2027 season.

By definition, when a club "non-tenders" a player, it declines to give that player a contract for the upcoming season, thereby immediately making him a free agent.

Detroit had to decide on 10 players (used to be 11, but Matt Vierling was designated for assignment on Tuesday) to tender or non-tender contracts. If contracts were tendered, that means they will play for the Tigers in 2027, but their salaries aren't finalized - that's decided later this offseason.

Non-Tendered Tigers

No one.

Tendered Tigers

OF Riley Greene

1B Spencer Torkelson

OF Kerry Carpenter

UTL Zach McKinstry

RHP Will Vest

LHP Tyler Holton

RHP Reese Olson

OF Wenceel Perez

OF Parker Meadows

RHP Beau Brieske has also been tendered a contract for 2027.

According to Tigers PR on X, the club has tendered a 2027 contract to all 21 players on the 40-man roster not yet eligible for arbitration.

A few players were guarantees to return in 2027. Led by three-time All-Star and two-time Silver Slugger Riley Greene, the Tigers are moving forward with the pillars of the franchise. Wenceel Perez and Parker Meadows will look to compete for an outfield role this offseason into spring training, given how crowded the depth room has gotten.

One player who was on the fence, who doesn't have to worry about his job being in jeopardy, at least for the time being, is utility man Zach McKinstry. While McKinstry won a Silver Slugger with Detroit in 2025, his offense took a massive step back. The Tigers are banking on his speed, defensive flexibility, and experience rather than sending him to free agency without giving him a chance to succeed.

Tyler Holton and Will Vest have both been very valuable for the Tigers. Holton has posted a career 2.64 ERA with Detroit over four seasons, even earning MVP votes in 2024. Vest has posted a career 3.48 ERA with the Tigers over five seasons, collecting 30 saves in the process.

For a bullpen that needs improvement, keeping Holton and Vest doesn't hurt the unit's value.

Tendered Tigers Projected Arbitration Values*

1. OF Riley Greene - $9 million

2. 1B Spencer Torkelson - $8 million

3. OF Kerry Carpenter - $4.25 million

4. UTL Zach McKinstry - $4.25 million

4. RP Will Vest - $4 million

5. RP Tyler Holton - $3.5 million

6. SP Reese Olson - $1 million

6. OF Wenceel Perez - $1 million

7. OF Parker Meadows - $1 million

*Spotrac.com