The Detroit Tigers fans were curious if the front office would spend this offseason after falling short of expectations in 2026, and the answer has quickly been answered. The Tigers have signed two relievers this offseason and have extended homegrown fourth-round pick Troy Melton as of Nov. 21.

Detroit made one of its first offseason signings when the front office and veteran right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan agreed to a one-year deal worth $11.5 million. With Kenley Jansen's club option declined and the Tigers paying the $2 million buyout, Pagan is in a position to close games, having been the Cincinnati Reds' closer the last two seasons.

Pagan comes to Detroit with 90 career saves, 25 of which came last season, and a track record for striking out hitters. Pagan has struck out 626 batters over his 10-year career, holding a career 10.3 K/9.

Detroit needs bullpen help, and Pagan provides exactly that. The deal was made quickly, but according to Pagan, the Tigers organization is an example of what he wants to be a part of moving forward in his career.

Why Pagan Signed with Detroit

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Emilio Pagán (15) celebrates the final out of the ninth inning. Credit | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"For me, it was just being in the right place," Pagan said via Detroit SportsNet on X (formerly Twitter). "Right now, Detroit definitely feels like the right place. Everybody wants to feel valued in whatever they do in life. Very quickly, I felt like I was a valued target for this team."

"There's a lot of electric stuff on the pitching side to go along with the offense that can put up runs in bunches, so, that and having arguably the best all-around catcher in the game (Dillon Dingler), I'm very excited baseball-wise and see what we can accomplish."

The Tigers knew they had plenty of reliever options to choose from in this free-agent market, but Pagan fits the needs of this team more than signing a reliever to a multi-year deal does. The organization has a plethora of pitching that could complement the bullpen, or at least that's what looks to be the plans.

"He gets a lot of pop-ups, year after year and at this level, pop-ups are the same as strikeouts because they take the ball out of play. He's the type of arm we want to add to the backend of our bullpen and we feel like he's going to make us better in a number of ways," President of Baseball Operations Scott Harris said, describing his signing of Pagan.

The organization wanted him; Pagan wants to win and sees the vision; it's a matter of time before the plan falls into place. With the closing pitcher role open now that Jansen is gone, Pagan feels confident he'll be in that conversation about who gets the ninth for A.J. Hinch next year.

"I told them I'm here to win, so whichever way they think is the best way to go about that, that's great. I do believe that I can close games at a high level. For me, I try to keep it as simple as I can: execute pitches, get into plus counts and then put hitters away as fast as I can."