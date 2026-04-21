Tigers Have Significant Problem in Expensive Struggling Free Agent Signing

The Detroit Tigers went into the offseason hopeful to take some steps towards becoming a legitimate World Series contenders following back-to-back playoffs. So far, it's murky whether or not they did that.

Internal improvement was always going to drive the ship, but great free agency and trade moves in the winter often set the groundwork for what happens in October. Though Detroit had by the end what most fans considered to be a solid offseason, at least one move is not working out.

When the Tigers signed right-hander Drew Anderson to a $7M deal that included a second-year option via the KBO despite never having real production in Major League Baseball, most questioned the move as a huge risk.

Detroit mitigated that risk by going out and landing Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander, however Anderson is still a part of the plan, and thus far, it's not looking like it was a smart gamble.

Anderson Struggling Badly for Tigers Right Now

Detroit Tigers pitcher Drew Anderson | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anderson was initially signed as a starting pitcher, but subsequent moves in the offseason relegated him to a roll of swingman in the bullpen, something which would test him before he was eventually needed to start games.

In response to that test, Anderson has posted a 7.94 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and -0.4 bWAR through his first seven appearances and 11.1 innings with the team. This is especially disappointing coming off what was a very strong spring for the veteran, but it should not be particularly surprising either.

While the KBO numbers last year were impressive, Anderson has never taken that next step, and right now it does not appear like it's going to happen this year either with Detroit.

Tigers Don't Have Much Option But to Let Anderson Keep Going

Detroit Tigers relief pitcher Drew Anderson | David Frerker-Imagn Images

Detroit is not going to wave the white flag on a $7M signing less than a month into the season, and while Anderson has not proven to be trustworthy, they are going to have to ride this thing out.

If things do not improve before the summer, perhaps a real conversation could be had about parting ways with Anderson and cutting losses, but that point has not come just yet. In the meantime, he will keep on working with the coaching staff to try to fix whatever it is that has not allowed him to produce.

For a move fans questioned at the time it was made though, it certainly is not looking positively that Anderson is going to pan out.