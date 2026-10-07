Two Future Hall of Famers Were Not Ready for Justin Verlander’s Postgame Appearance

The Detroit Tigers have had to watch the postseason from the comfort of their homes after finishing fourth in the AL Central. While the season didn't go the way the front office intended, one of the most feel-good moments happened on Game 161, when Justin Verlander took the mound one final time.

Verlander ended his career as perfectly as one could, leaving the mound with his family and riding off into the sunset for an eventual Hall of Fame induction. With Verlander no longer an active player, some perks opened up for the future Hall of Famer, such as joining the Fox Sports postgame panel for the playoffs.

Joining Alex Rodriguez, Derek Jeter and David Ortiz on the panel, Verlander got the chance to give his takes on the National League Division Series for the remaining four teams, even getting the chance to ask two future Hall of Famers some questions, much to their surprise.

Freddie Freeman's Reaction to Hearing JV

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) reacts as he circles the bases after hitting a solo home run. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After the Los Angeles Dodgers took down the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS, Dodger first baseman Freddie Freeman, who hit a solo shot in the game to pad the defending champions' lead, joined Fox Sports, only to hear Verlander ask him a question.

But before Verlander could ask, Freeman paid his respects to the career Verlander had.

"Hold on, J," Freeman said. "Congratulations, that was so awesome to watch in that final start. Congratulations on a Hall of Fame career. I miss you and congrats. Okay, go ahead."

Couple of legends!



Freddie Freeman wasn't expecting to hear @JustinVerlander ask him a question tonight on our show after the @Dodgers win 😅 pic.twitter.com/GnsQ9NkCuO — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 7, 2026

Similar to Verlander, Freeman is an eventual Hall of Famer on the prowl for his fourth World Series championship ring, his third in as many years with Los Angeles. On the other side of the division series, the San Diego Padres kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers.

San Diego third baseman Manny Machado drove in one of the team’s four runs en route to their victory. After the game, he joined the Fox Sports panel for a discussion. Like Freddie Freeman, Machado was surprised to hear Justin Verlander’s voice right after his retirement game.

Manny Machado's Reaction to Hearing JV

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) hits an RBI single during the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers. Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before Verlander could ask his question to Machado, the Padres third baseman had a different response to the Tiger legend compared to Freeman's.

"Hey man, didn't you just retire?" Machado said. "You gotta enjoy it a little bit, cmon now!"

"Hey, didn't you just retire man!?"



Manny Machado to Justin Verlander 😂 pic.twitter.com/yRLpr6Xm7W — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) October 7, 2026

Detroit fans who may have been watching the broadcast must've been pleased to see how Freeman and Machado responded to one of their franchise legends. Who knows, perhaps Must-See JV will be an exclusive Fox Sports thing now rather than just a Detroit thing.