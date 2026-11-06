Why 'New' Mike Soroka Could Make Sense for Tigers in Free Agency

I don’t think Detroit Tigers fans have forgotten him, as Michael Soroka became a nightmare far too early in the season when he delivered one of his best starts, striking out 10 Tigers batters in his first start of the season on March 30 at Chase Field.

So it is likely that feeling of torment will end up changing its taste for the fanbase if Soroka becomes one of Detroit’s acquisitions this winter to strengthen either the starting rotation or become an interesting piece who can provide multiple innings out of the bullpen.

In either of those two roles, the 29-year-old Soroka could be a key pitcher for the Tigers. But assuming this version is a bit distant from what he was at his best when he debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 2019 and his identity as a pitcher was built around the sinker and the ability to induce ground balls, being able to place his fastball, breaking pitches, and offspeed pitches in the 91st percentile or higher.

In 2026, the sinker accounted for barely one-tenth of his pitches, and in this new repertoire from Soroka, the four-seam fastball and slurve moved to occupy the center of his arsenal, accompanied by the cutter and changeup.

This may represent a simple adjustment in his usage, but the “new” Soroka has tried to control his opponents’ contact more and look for more outs through strikeouts.

He has simply tried to adjust to these times and, in part, has been successful despite his injury problems. What has changed in the way he dominates? Soroka arrived in 2026 after the season with the highest strikeout rate of his career, raising his K/9 to 9.54, but this year he has achieved the best balance between strikeouts, walks, and home runs allowed, with 8.84 K/9, 2.25 BB/9, and only 0.78 HR/9. These latest results in walks and home runs allowed are quite similar to the 2.11 BB/9 season and just 0.72 HR/9 that Soroka had when, at 21 years old, he became a revelation with the 2019 Atlanta Braves.

Where Is the Risk in a Potential Bet by Detroit?

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Michael Soroka (34). Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The first thing we should keep in mind here is that Soroka accumulated just 215 ⅓ innings between 2020 and 2025, so his 116-inning season in 2026 carries great weight in the progress he has made, but it has also been his largest workload since that 174 ⅔ IP campaign with Atlanta in 2019. Therefore, any deal will carry risk because of Soroka’s injury history—in fact, he suffered two injuries that interrupted his season, a left glute strain and right arm inflammation—which adds a bit of uncertainty. That said, it is also unavoidable that if he can repeat his recent performances, he would be a very valuable pitcher in the middle or back end of Detroit’s rotation or as a reliever.

Soroka finished in the 91st percentile in Pitching in 2026, and his changeup was the only pitch he could not finish above the 50th percentile. Although his Whiff% was in the 32nd percentile and we know how important avoiding contact can be, he reached the 84th percentile in Chase% and managed to stop some of the hard contact by finishing in the 81st percentile in Hard Hit%. Now, what does generate a bit of concern for me is that Soroka’s 4.10 xERA and his 47th percentile in that metric leave us with some concerning projections, especially if a team like the Tigers does not solve its defensive problems.

According to the projection models I have reviewed, I lean toward Soroka receiving a two-year offer worth between $28-30 million, with an AAV of $14-15 million, attempting to balance his age, his 2026 performance, and the risk of availability. Of course, there could be offers that include just one year of a contract, perhaps for around $16 million, which would make sense if the market does not offer him multi-year guarantees.