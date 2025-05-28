Another Twins win: Joe Ryan sizzles, Kody Clemens delivers again
Joe Ryan cruised through six innings on the mound and Kody Clemens homered to help the MinnesotaTwins beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2 Tuesday night.
Ryan has been a machine this season. The right-hander allowed just one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings. He's allowed one or zero runs eight of his 11 appearances this season, and Tuesday's effort lowered his earned-run average to 2.57.
Minnesota's offense came from Brooks Lee on a sacrifice fly in the first inning, a solo homer to center field off the bat of Clemens in the second inning, and an RBI single from Ty France in the eighth. They also scored on a Tampa fielding error in the sixth inning.
Clemens has slugged five homers in 53 at-bats with the Twins and he's rocking an outstanding 1.034 OPS.
Minnesota's bullpen, which has been dominant since May 3, pitched the final three innings to close the door on the Rays. Louis Varland gave up a run in the seventh before Griffin Jax struck out the side in the eighth and Jhoan Duran pitched around a walk for his ninth save of the season in the ninth.
At 30-24, the Twins have reached 30 wins in the same number of games (54) as last year's team.
Up next: Twins at Rays, 12:10 p.m. CT Wednesday.