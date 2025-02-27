Twins players narrowly avoid reckless driver heading in wrong direction
Several Minnesota Twins players skirted disaster Monday morning.
While driving near the Twins' spring training home in Fort Myers, Fla., Jorge Alcala, Edouard Julien and Matt Wallner just barely avoided a car that was speeding towards them in the opposite direction, the players told the Star Tribune's Phil Miller. Julien and Wallner were in one vehicle and saw the car barreling down the road in the wrong direction before it flew in the air and nearly collided with Alcala, who was driving a separate car. Thankfully, Alcala, Julien and Wallner were all OK.
"I look up, and I just see a car (speeding) in the middle of the road," Julien told Miller. "All of a sudden, it jumps like six feet in the air. He almost collided with Alcala, and he almost collided with us at the same time."
All three players have played since Monday's incident. Wallner played right field the next day and went 1 for 3 with a two-run homer in a win over the New York Yankees; Julien saw time at first and went 0 for 3 in Wednesday's win over the Detroit Tigers; and both Wallner and Alcala played in Thursday's 12-1 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Wallner spent time at designated hitter and went 0 for 2 with an RBI, and Alcala pitched a scoreless fifth inning and fanned one and walked one.
The Twins continue their spring training slate Friday when they host the Baltimore Orioles for a 12:05 p.m. first pitch.