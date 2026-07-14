Three Twins Prospects Who Could Get the Call After the All-Star Break

The Minnesota Twins are close enough to the playoff race that the second half should be about seeking out immediate production, and some of that production could come from within the organization.

Minnesota entered the break with a 48-49 record, and the pitching staff has been a major reason the team has not created more separation in the standings. The Twins had a 4.62 team ERA at the break, while their bullpen has been one of the bigger concerns on the roster. That makes any near-ready pitching option worth watching.

At the same time, the Twins cannot only look for arms. They also need to think about which position players can help now while still fitting into the future. With that in mind, these three prospects make sense as second-half call-up candidates.

C.J. Culpepper

C.J. Culpepper is the best pitching option because his profile fits Minnesota’s biggest need. The right-hander has been one of the steadier arms at Triple-A for the St. Paul Saints, posting a 3.17 ERA with 58 strikeouts across 54 innings.

Culpepper has worked as both a starter and reliever this season, but his best immediate path to the Majors may be in a shorter role. If Minnesota needs another arm capable of taking over for the starter, then Culpepper deserves a serious look.

His pitch mix also fits that kind of role. He has used a mid-90s fastball, a slider, and a sweeper to miss bats and generate ground balls, which could make him useful for a bullpen that needs more dependable options.

Walker Jenkins

South Brunswick's Walker Jenkins running to home base | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Walker Jenkins is the most likely to get a call-up, as he has played well through every level of the minors.

Jenkins has hit .306/.404/.497 with five home runs, 16 RBI and seven stolen bases this season in the minors. MLB.com lists him as the Twins’ No. 1 prospect and gives him a 2026 ETA, so a second-half debut would not feel forced if Minnesota wants to add a left-handed bat with huge upside.

Jenkins is still only 21, and the Twins do not need to rush him if they believe more Triple-A at-bats would benefit him. But if the high-flying offense becomes inconsistent after the break, then Jenkins should be seriously considered.

Kaelen Culpepper

St. Benedict's Kaelen Culpepper scores a run against Briarcrest during their game at St. Benedict | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kaelen Culpepper’s case depends on health and roster logistics, but has been some of the best the Twins' farm system has to offer. The shortstop has hit .272/.376/.492 with 14 home runs, 43 RBI and 15 stolen bases in Triple-A.

That combination of power, speed and on-base ability could give the Twins a needed infield boost. He is not currently on the 40-man roster, so Minnesota would have to clear space before calling him up. But given how dominant he has looked in the minors, the Twins may eventually have to consider whether his production is worth rearranging the roster.

The Twins do not need to rush every top prospect into the majors, but they also cannot ignore what the roster needs right now. If the bullpen continues to give up runs or the offense needs another spark, Minnesota has internal options worth considering. Culpepper could address the most urgent weakness, while Jenkins and Kaelen Culpepper would give the Twins more upside on the position-player side.