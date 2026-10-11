Assessing Twins Prospect Kyle DeBarge’s First Week at Arizona Fall League

The Arizona Fall League has a long tradition of being a stopping point for future Major League talent.

Some of that talent has a high pedigree. Many teams send their top prospects to the AFL as an opportunity for them to supercharge their development and use it as a launching pad for the next season. For others, it's an opportunity to get extra at-bats or extra innings after missing a portion of the season to injury or to the developmental list.

Minnesota Twins infield prospect Kyle DeBarge falls into the first category. The No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Louisiana has played two complete seasons in the minors but his numbers are still not quite where Minnesota wants them.

The AFL gives him a chance to position himself to move from Double-A Wichita to Triple-A St. Paul sometime in 2027. He's also notable among Twins prospects because he's the only one playing at Double-A or better.

Kyle DeBarge’s Early AFL Returns

Kyle DeBarge sends one over the berm! his second hit of the night is the first Wind Surge homer of 2026, and its a no doubter!



B7

WCH 8 NWA 6 pic.twitter.com/z0wxrfpMwY — Wichita Wind Surge (@WindSurgeICT) April 3, 2026

He and the rest of the Twins prospects are playing for the Salt River Rafters, one of six teams that play in the AFL. Heading into Sunday's action he's one of several players that have played in five games, along with his Twins organization teammate Yasser Mercedes, who ended last season with Minnesota’s High-A affiliate.

In five games he’s slashed .294/.435/.471 with a .906 slugging percentage. He has a double and a triple with five RBI. He’s one of four players for Salt River with at least five RBI. Dax Kilby a shortstop, leads the team with six.

DeBarge’s time with the Twins organization has been marked by steady progress through the system but a lifetime batting average of .230, which likely isn't going to be good enough to get him to the Majors.

He played at Wichita in the Texas League last season and he only slashed .221/.325/.352. For the third straight season his home run totals went up — this time from eight at High-A Cedar Rapids in 2025 to 12 with Wichita.

Right now, his best asset is speed. He swiped an incredible 66 bases at Cedar Rapids in 2025 and built on that in 2026 as he stole 41 bases with Wichita and was caught 13 times. It's the sort of speed that organizations are looking for especially with new rules that make it easier for players to steal bases.

The other six Twins that are playing in the AFL include outfielder Jacob McCombs, right-handed pitcher Brian Zeldin and left-handed pitchers Ross Dunn, Cesar Lares, Cleiber Maldonado and Jake Murray. They’re playing alongside prospects from the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies, the New York Yankees and the Washington Nationals.