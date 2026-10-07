One Bold Minnesota Twins Trade That Actually Makes Sense

For the Minnesota Twins, this is one of the biggest offseasons in the franchises history. There is a looming lockout in baseball that might mess some things up in terms of offseason planning. Still, the Twins are in a spot where they need to make drastic moves.

The most drastic move is fully breaking up their current core. While he has a no-trade clause, this is the offseason the Twins should follow through with trading Byron Buxton.

Why Trade Buxton?

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Are the Twins in the position to be true World Series contenders in 2027? No. They have an outside chance of making the postseason as a wild card team, especially with other teams within the AL Central competing. Simply put, the Twins should take advantage of being given a clear path to a re-tool, which they are in the midst of.

Moving Buxton would hurt. He's a franchise icon. With that being said, Buxton is always on the injured list, and will be in quite high demand on the trade market given how weak the free agency class is and how team-friendly his contract is. This is a spot where the Twins front office must capitalize.

Where moving Buxton actually benefits the Twins is they will be able to net a franchise-altering return. Just look at what the Padres got from the Yankees for Juan Soto back in 2024. They got a frontline starter with two years of control in Michael King, a backup catcher in Kyle Higashioka, and some other back of the rotation options and trade collateral that were used in other places.

The Twins might not get that much in return for Buxton given the injury factor, but a big package like that is almost too much for the Twins to pass up. They are already set up with outfielders for seasons to come with Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez both showing some good flashes in the month of September for the Twins.

Some Teams that could go after Buxton

Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton. Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Atlanta Braves, anyone? The Braves are going to need help in the outfield and if they are eliminated from the postseason, it could make them extremely aggressive in pursuing Buxton's services. Atlanta does not have the biggest prospect package to offer, but Buxton is most likely to approve a trade back home.

There are other teams, like the Phillies (also not the best package to offer), and the Mets who could swing a deal with the Twins, but it can't be a contract dump. It needs to be for top prospect collateral or good major leaguers.

The Twins should not rush to move Buxton, but it needs to be fully on the table this offseason.