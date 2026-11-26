Kevin Ginkel returned to action in 2026 after recovering from a problematic season, following his overcoming the physical issues that limited his performance in 2025.

The right-hander pitched in 74 games with the Arizona Diamondbacks (67 ⅔ innings), with a 4.12 ERA (72 strikeouts) and a profile of advanced metrics that allows for a better interpretation of his recovery and the type of reliever who fits the priorities of the Minnesota Twins, with whom he signed a two-year, $18 million contract on Wednesday night.

In this way, Ginkel joins a bullpen that has Jeff Hoffman projected as its closer, with other young figures such as Yoendrys Gomez and Andrew Morris, in addition to probably Zebby Matthews and Connor Prielipp, who could move from the starting rotation to the bullpen. Ginkel might once again assume the setup role, but if Hoffman cannot recover in time following his elbow surgery in October, it is likely that, given his experience pitching in pressure situations, he will end up temporarily assuming the closer role.

Will 2026 be just a recovery season, or will he return to his level?

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The path to this new agreement went through a difficult year in 2025, when Ginkel suffered two issues in his right shoulder. First, it was inflammation and then a sprain that sent him to the 60-day injured list. He could only be used in 29 appearances (25 ⅔ innings), and his ERA was 7.36, being vulnerable especially when he threw his fastball, to the point that batters hit .314 with a .510 slugging percentage against him in 58 plate appearances.

For Ginkel, the decline was notable compared to the level he had maintained over the previous three years, between 2022 and 2024, when he combined for an 18-5 record, a 2.95 ERA, a 2.83 FIP, and a 2.2 bWAR in 162 relief appearances.

Arizona Diamondbacks relief pitcher Kevin Ginkel (37). Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although he has still not been able to get his fastball to reach the level it needs as the second pitch in his repertoire — he finished with a Run Value of -3 against right-handed and left-handed batters, respectively — Ginkel’s slider was his most outstanding weapon and placed him in the 96th percentile in Breaking.

In 2026, he used it on 48.4% of his pitches, generated a +11 Run Value, and limited batters to a .168 average and a .299 expected slugging percentage. As if that were not enough, it generated a 41.3% whiff rate, the second-highest rate of any type of pitch he has used at least 450 times throughout his career. What was the previous record? It was also the slider!, but the one he threw in 2024 and generated a 42.0% rate, with a total vertical movement (Vertical Drop) of 42.0 inches, a significantly greater drop than the 40.6 inches recorded in 2025 and the 39.7 in 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks pitcher Kevin Ginkel. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the fact that the four-seam fastball allowed a 51.8% Hard Hit%, Ginkel improved in other aspects of his repertoire and found in the slider a pitch capable of generating missed swings and strikeouts. This is part of what must have most motivated the Twins to reinforce the right side of the bullpen looking ahead to the future and, in addition, to acquire arms capable of achieving those results, two aspects in which A.J. Minter (his Whiff% rate dropped 10.8 percentage points compared to 2025) and Taylor Rogers (finished in the 58th percentile in K%, just the 28th in Chase% and the 6th in Whiff%) left questions.