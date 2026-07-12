The Best Value Pick From the Twins in the MLB Draft

The Minnesota Twins finished the first half of the season with a series win over the Los Angeles Angels. They took two out of three to cap off their fifth straight series win.

Meanwhile, the front office is assembling its 2026 MLB draft class. With the third overall pick, Minnesota selected Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey. He'll be an exciting addition to the organization.

However, the Twins didn't stop adding backstop help. They took Texas catcher Carson Tinney with the 43rd pick, followed by Grandview High School pitcher Ethan Wachsmann.

Then, the Twins took a starting pitcher who could bring a lot of upside in the fourth round.

Tommy LaPour Has a Lot of Potential

Minnesota Twins manager Derek Shelton walks back to the dugout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the 107th pick, the Twins selected TCU right-handed pitcher Tommy LaPour. He brings a powerful arm from the right side and could be a huge steal for Minnesota.

LaPour transferred to TCU from Wichita State for the 2025 season. He became the Horned Frogs' top arm in the rotation, posting a 3.09 ERA and 88 strikeouts over 16 starts. He had a stretch of six quality starts, including a near-complete game against Baylor where he had eight punchouts.

For his efforts, LaPour was named a 2025 Big 12 first-team pitcher and named an All-Tournament player.

After a phenomenal sophomore season, the expectations were high for LaPour. However, following his first start of the year against Vanderbilt, the righty experienced elbow soreness and was sidelined for over two months. He returned in late April and scattered 12 innings over five appearances.

TCU didn't make the NCAA Baseball Tournament, so LaPour didn't get as many innings as he would've liked. The injury slid him down the draft boards, but the Twins are getting excellent value by taking LaPour in the fourth round.

LaPour's Pitch Arsenal

LaPour is 21 years old and is 6'4". He features an electric fastball that can touch 100 mph. He also works in a slider and changeup. LaPour brings a lot of energy on the mound, and his teammates feed off that. The high strikeout numbers make LaPour's outings a fun watch.

It'll be interesting to see how he develops in the minor leagues. LaPour could transition to a long-reliever role as a backup option, but he has the intangibles to be a starter. With the Twins needing more quality right-handed pitching prospects, this feels like a pick to address that need.

He'll have to work on his mechanics, but the stuff is there for him to be a high-upside pitcher. LaPour is certainly a name to monitor over the next couple of years as he progresses through the minor leagues.