Byron Buxton's Injury History and Slow Recovery Raises Big Questions for the Twins

There is no question that Byron Buxton is the heart and soul of the Minnesota Twins lineup. That is undeniable given the production with him in the lineup rather than with him absent from the lineup. But as Buxton continues to get older and his already extensive injury history grows, it presents a dilemma for the Twins going forward with their lineup.

About Buxton's History

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Since 2015, according to the MLB Transaction Log, Buxton has been on the IL 26 times, with his longest single stint in 2021 when he missed 66 games with a left-hand fracture. In 2026, Buxton missed 61 games across three separate stints on the IL, all three relating to his right hip.

In 93 games played in 2026, Buxton was very productive, posting a 128 wRC+ with 25 home runs and 46 RBIs. If he were healthy the whole season, he would have likely eclipsed his career-high 35 home runs, which he posted in 202. Buxton can be an MVP candidate if he could just stay on the field, but the Twins have not suffered such faith yet. The Twins have built their team around Buxton for many years now as their core player, as they should. But as he gets older and these IL stints get longer and more severe, the Twins might need to pivot that plan.

Why the Twins need to change philosophy

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was smart to build the team around Buxton for all these years, but we have enough evidence of his injury history to say that it's now time to change course. The Twins have a young core of outfielders coming through the system, like Walker Jenkins and Emmanuel Rodriguez, both of whom deserve a chance to be full-time starters in 2027. The Twins should be building around the young core for that reason. They both just had a chance at the big leagues in their stints in late August and September, but the expectations should and will be higher in 2027.

It might not be the worst idea for the Twins' front office to begin exploring trade options this offseason, especially given how weak the center field class is in free agency. Parting with a franchise star would be difficult, but it might be the best idea for the Twins franchise because it would put their organization in a really strong position for years to come.