Why Kody Clemens Was Snubbed From the MLB All-Star Game

The MLB revealed its 2026 All-Star Game rosters on Saturday, and the Twins had two players recognized. Kody Clemens deserved to be Minnesota's third player invited to this year's game, and here's why.

This season is Clemens' second with the Twins, and he has looked like a different player. He has nearly surpassed last season's numbers already. The 30-year-old veteran is slashing .248/.311/.500 with 16 home runs and 42 RBIs in 76 games. He finished last season with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs in 112 games.

Clemens has played more than 12 games at second base, left field, right field and first base this season, and he has been an above-average defender at all three positions. He has been an incredibly valuable utility player for the Twins, and he has shown his offensive firepower with a current three-game home run streak.

It's easy to point out a player getting snubbed from an All-Star selection, but you have to bump a player out in order for it to be a true snub. For example, Clemens has out-performed Guardians second baseman Travis Bazzana in every major statistic other than stolen bases, batting average and on-base percentage.

Bazzana's Guardians have a better record, and they've been in the driver's seat for an AL Wild Card spot all season, but that shouldn't be enough to give him a nod over Clemens. Bazzana is a former No. 1 overall pick, while Clemens has been known better as his father, Roger Clemens' son, for most of his professional career. Ultimately, their comparison is just one example of why Clemens probably deserved an All-Star spot for his breakout first-half.

Minnesota will have two players at this year's All-Star Game in Philadelphia with Byron Buxton and Joe Ryan representing the team for the second straight year. Clemens and the Twins will look to end the first half strong with one more game against the Yankees and a pair of series against the Guardians and Angels at home.