The Twins Must Fix Their Bullpen Immediately After the All-Star Break

The Minnesota Twins do not need to reinvent themselves after the All-Star break. They are not buried in the standings, and they have enough offensive talent to make a second-half push possible. However, if there is one change they need to make immediately, it is this: the Twins have to get far more aggressive with their bullpen.

Minnesota entered the break at 48-49, three games back in the AL Central and still within reach of a playoff spot. That is close enough to justify urgency, but not comfortable enough to be content with their current roster.

The offense has carried their weight and performed far better than many projected them to. Byron Buxton has been one of the best center fielders in the league, Ryan Jeffers has been excellent when available and Trevor Larnach has given the lineup another quality left-handed bat. Minnesota does not have a perfect offense, but that group has been good enough to win more than it has.

The larger problem has been run prevention, especially once the starter hands the ball off.

Minnesota Needs More Dependable Late-Game Arms

Minnesota Twins pitcher Tommy Nance | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins have already started addressing the issue. Minnesota acquired right-hander Tommy Nance from the Toronto Blue Jays before the break. Nance has been solid this season, carrying a 3.97 ERA with 36 strikeouts and 13 walks through 33 appearances, giving the Twins an experienced arm who can be relied upon.

But that move should be viewed as a start, not a solution.

Minnesota entered the break with a 4.62 team ERA, which ranked 24th in MLB, according to MLB.com. The Twins had also allowed 485 runs, 827 hits, 115 home runs and a 1.37 WHIP. Adding Nance helps, but those numbers point to a pitching staff that needs more than one player to set things right.

That is why the bullpen has to remain the priority immediately after the break. Minnesota cannot afford to keep treating relief pitching as something that will naturally sort itself out. The Twins need a clearer hierarchy in terms of who gets the ball when, and a willingness to move struggling arms out of important spots faster.

That does not mean every reliever has to be dominant. It means the Twins need a bullpen capable of protecting leads and keeping close games from slipping away in the late innings. Minnesota is hovering around .500 and does not have enough margin to waste winnable games because the bullpen remains unstable.