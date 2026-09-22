Ryan Jeffers Second Half Decline Might Make Twins Think Twice About Qualifying Offer
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The American League has been a bit of a dumpster fire this season, which is why many teams hovering around the .500 line at the trade deadline were in the running for the final wild card spot, one of which was the Minnesota Twins.
That said, the Twins decided to bet big at the trade deadline, becoming buyers to boost their pitching staff, which was the weakest area of the roster at the time. But since then, they have been in steady decline and will finish the year, once again, with a losing record and miss a postseason berth.
Now, it is a team game, and the injury to Byron Buxton was an incredibly difficult pill to swallow, and when the Twins needed help from their veterans to make up for his offensive production, they turned to Ryan Jeffers, who was having a breakout season.
Looking at their catcher's numbers for the year, it was definitely one of his best, as his entire slash line is well above his career average, so it might seem like a no-brainer to make a qualifying offer to him as he embarks on his first year of free agency.
However, when the team needed him when it mattered the most, he was very disappointing, and that is putting it nicely.
Jeffers Hitting Splits Throughout the Year
The 29-year-old definitely showed signs of brilliance this year at the plate with a lot of power in the bat, but the final months have not been kind to Jeffers, and while the qualifying offer hasn't been set yet, it was over $22 million during last year's free agency. That might be too much.
- March/April: .304/.401/.506; .927 OPS,
- May: .279/.385/.605; 989 OPS
- July: .289/.360/.533; .893 OPS
- August: .238/.347/.393; .740 OPS
- September: .145/.213/.327; .540 OPS
From the first half to the second, Jeffers' OPS is over 200 points lower, with the most notable issue being the lack of slugging in his bat. However, there is one aspect of Minnesota's roster right now that could keep him within the organization.
There are quite a few talented rookies among Walker Jenkins, Kaelen Culpepper, and Emmanuel Rodriguez, as the trio could all get their names thrown into the Rookie of the Year hat in 2027. However, none of them suit up behind the dish.
.The Twins would like to assume that Jeffers' final two months were more of an anomaly and not the norm. Keeping him as their catcher isn't the worst idea, but they just might need to negotiate a more cost-friendly deal to lock him down.
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Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.