The Minnesota Twins have a fairly strong farm system that usually ranks among the top 15 systems in the league. The organization has several highly regarded prospects that have been steadily working their way toward the Major Leagues.

One of the Twins' most impressive performances in 2026 came from a player who hasn’t made the headlines — yet.

Outfielder Caden Kendle isn’t among the Twins’ biggest or most recognizable names. He still isn’t getting many headlines, but that might change very soon.

Kendle wasn’t getting attention because he struggled during his 2025 campaign. There were some legitimate questions about his offensive upside. After 2026, he has answered those questions.

Kendle put together a remarkable breakout season. He even earned a promotion to Double-A Wichita. His progress should give the organization something to watch heading into the 2027 season.

Caden Kendle Made Impressive Leap

Kendle came to Minnesota as a fifth-round selection of the 2024 MLB Draft from UC Irvine.

His first full season in 2025 was disappointing. He played 97 games for High-A Cedar Rapids where he hit just .236 with eight home runs, 39 RBI and a .705 OPS.

That wasn’t disastrous by any means for a guy just making his way through development toward the Majors. While it wasn’t the worst, the problem is that it didn’t really do anything to distinguish him as a standout prospect.

Now, when you move on to 2026, the story changes dramatically.

He played in 82 games at three different minor league levels. He slashed .330/.407/.572 with 16 home runs, 70 RBI, 24 doubles and 19 stolen bases.

He doubled his home run total from the previous season, even though he played in 15 fewer games. His OPS also improved by 274 points.

What might be the most impressive thing about Kendle is that he defied the odds when he was promoted to Double-A Wichita. Instead of struggling against tougher pitchers, Kendle was thriving.

He played in 45 games at Double-A where he batted .371 with 11 home runs, 44 RBI and a remarkable 1.076 OPS. He also smacked 15 doubles and stole 11 bases.

The Minnesota Star Tribune named him to the All-Twins minor league team in September.

He’s an Outfield Prospect Worth Watching

Kendle made progress, but it doesn’t mean he’s ready for the Major Leagues. Although he is 24 years old at this point, he has yet to play at Triple-A.

He’s also got areas where he really needs to improve before he is going to find his way to the MLB field. Defense needs to be his focus in the offseason.

He committed five errors across 81 outfield appearances in 2026; four of those came in right field where he finished with a .940 fielding percentage. That is a decline from his .990 in 2025.

While his offense got better at Double-A, his defense took a hit. He committed three errors in 28 games in right field.

Kendle will also have to make his way to Triple-A and face more advanced pitching while also proving he can continue to produce.

All of that is just development, and Minnesota should have plenty of reasons to be encouraged by Kendle. He’s an interesting player who could join Walker Jenkins, Emmanuel Rodriguez and other outfielders.

The Twins are not facing an immediate decision regarding Kendle, but compared to where he started in 2026, he has set himself up much better heading into 2027. His development over the course of 2026 should have changed the conversation surrounding his future.