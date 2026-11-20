The Minnesota Twins have brought back Sonny Gray and Ryan Jeffers. Their next free-agent dollars should go toward a left-handed reliever and an everyday first baseman, with A.J. Minter and Ty France leading that list.

Gray signed a two-year, $55 million contract on Wednesday, a day after Jeffers accepted his $23.15 million qualifying offer. Gray will earn $20 million in 2027, bringing those two salaries to $43.15 million next season. Minnesota’s rotation now has enough candidates to explore trades that address other needs.

That changes the order in which Minnesota should pursue the remaining players on SI’s free-agent board. These recommendations reflect the roster after Gray’s arrival.

No. 1 A.J. Minter Would Fill the Most Immediate Opening

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher A.J. Minter. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minter should remain the first call because Minnesota needs another experienced left-hander alongside Kody Funderburk. Taylor Rogers is also a free agent, while Jeff Hoffman is recovering from elbow surgery.

Minter posted a 2.56 ERA with 41 strikeouts and eight walks in 45.2 innings between the New York Mets and Twins in 2026. He would give manager Derek Shelton a familiar option for the innings leading up to Hoffman and reduce the pressure to stretch Funderburk’s workload.

My proposed spending limit is one year and $9 million. That would give a 33-year-old reliever a substantial salary while keeping Minnesota’s commitment short after his 2025 lat surgery. His 2026 workload also remained below 50 innings, so the Twins would still need depth behind him.

Competition could push him toward a longer deal. MLB.com’s Nov. 16 roundup relayed Jon Morosi’s reporting that five teams had shown interest.

JoJo Romero would be an alternative for that same opening. Ben Clemens of FanGraphs projected two years and $16 million for Romero on Nov. 2. Minnesota should compare the guarantees and medical outlooks before choosing its left-handed addition, with room left for another hitter.

No. 2 Ty France Would Strengthen First Base and the Defense

Former Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

France ranks second because Josh Bell’s departure left Minnesota with an opening at first base and designated hitter. Royce Lewis remains an internal option if tendered a contract, but France would give Shelton an established everyday first baseman.

France hit .295/.363/.502 with 21 home runs for the San Diego Padres in 2026 and led major league first basemen with 15 Defensive Runs Saved. That defensive contribution would help a pitching staff that just added Gray.

The contract estimates vary considerably. MLB Trade Rumors projected two years and $32 million in its early-November rankings, while Clemens projected one year and $13 million on Nov. 2. France’s .421 expected slugging percentage fell well below his actual .502 mark, giving Minnesota a reason to evaluate how much of the offensive improvement will carry forward.

Minter and France could fit together because they fill separate jobs. At my proposed $9 million for Minter and MLBTR’s $32 million projection for France, the combined guarantee would be $41 million. Assuming France’s salaries were split evenly, the pair would add $25 million in 2027 before accounting for any salaries displaced.

Twins Daily estimated Minnesota’s payroll at roughly $174 million on Nov. 19 using FanGraphs’ figures. Adding $25 million to that working estimate would bring it near $199 million before salary offsets and other roster changes. Ownership would need to approve that level of spending or Minnesota would need to offset costs elsewhere on the roster.

Gray’s arrival gives general manager Jeremy Zoll a way to explore those offsets. Trading from the rotation could help acquire a first baseman or reliever while changing the salary commitments. If Minnesota can fund only one of these free agents, Minter should take priority, with Lewis and the trade market providing the next routes at first base.