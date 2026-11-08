How to Watch Twins Prospect Kyle DeBarge Play in AFL Fall Stars Game

For Kyle DeBarge, the selection to the Arizona Fall League’s Fall Stars Game is the icing on the cake of a solid campaign in Arizona.

DeBarge was the only Minnesota Twins prospect selected to play in the Fall Stars Game, the AFL’s version of an All-Star Game. The contest is set for Sunday and pits players from American League teams against National League teams.

DeBarge is an infielder the Twins have high hopes for but whose progress in the minor league system has been slower than hoped. Extra at-bats in the Arizona Fall League has served as a catalyst for scores of Major League prospects that end up in The Show one day. That’s DeBarge’s goal.

Here is how to watch DeBarge play in Sunday’s game.

Fall Stars Game

When: Sunday

Where: Salt River Fields at Talking Stick

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV/Streaming: MLB Network and MLB.com (streaming)

Teams: American League vs. National League. Rosters were set by MLB earlier this week.

About Kyle DeBarge

DeBarge in charge 💪 @Twins prospect Kyle Debarge hits his third double this Fall to plate one apart of the five run bottom of the 2nd. DeBarge is batting .364 this Fall. pic.twitter.com/5wR705FD3p — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 3, 2026

When the Twins drafted DeBarge, he came to the organization with great anticipation. He was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Louisiana and the Twins held him out of games before dropping him in Fort Myers to play Class-A ball.

His bat has been good, but not great, in three minor leagues seasons, even as he’s made steady progress through the system. He has a lifetime slash of .230/.334/.356 with 21 home runs and 135 RBI. His slash for 2026 at Double-A Wichita fell into line with that — .221/.325/.352 with 12 home runs and 49 RBI. He did have a career high in home runs.

DeBarge’s most impressive trait to this point is his speed. He’s a demon on the basepaths. At High-A Cedar Rapids in 2025 he haunted catchers with 66 stolen bases and was caught just eight times. He wasn’t quite as prolific with Wichita, but he still stole 41 bases and was caught 13 times. His efficiency on the basepaths is rare for a young prospect.

The AFL was a chance to super-charge his development for 2027, where a promotion to Triple-A St. Paul is possible after a season at Wichita. His bat responded in Arizona. He slashed .347/.473/.625 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 20 games. He was still quick on the basepaths, with eight stolen bases. But his plate discipline was key. He drew 16 walks against 19 strikeouts after he walked 66 times and struck out 138 times at Wichita. If that is what he carries over to 2027, he becomes a promotable player by 2028.