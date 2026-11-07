Twins Prospect Kyle DeBarge Earns Major Honor After Surprising Turnaround

The Minnesota Twins sent second base prospect Kyle DeBarge to the Arizona Fall League to get him extra work. He’s played his way into a huge honor.

DeBarge was selected earlier this week to play in the Arizona Fall Stars game, which is set for Sunday. The Fall Stars game is the showcase for the best players in the AFL close to the end of the season.

DeBarge has been one of the best hitters in the AFL this season, a great turnaround for him after a ho-hum 2026 in the minor leagues.

Kyle DeBarge a Fall Star

DeBarge in charge 💪 @Twins prospect Kyle Debarge hits his third double this Fall to plate one apart of the five run bottom of the 2nd. DeBarge is batting .364 this Fall. pic.twitter.com/5wR705FD3p — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 3, 2026

DeBarge was sent to the Arizona Fall League in the attempt to help boost his development and position him what could be a big 2027. He was the No. 33 overall pick in the 2024 MLB draft out of Louisiana and, to this bat, was inconsistent.

He appears to have rectified some of that in Arizona. Entering Saturday’s action he is slashing .347/.473/.625, which is the second-best average on the Salt River Rafters. Only Washington National catcher Kevin Bazzell has a higher average.

DeBarge also has four doubles, two triples, four home runs and 15 RBI. He also has nearly as many walks (16) as he does strikeouts (19).

DeBarge ended his season at Double-A Wichita, but his bat was not quite where the Twins wanted it. He only slashed .221/.325/.352. For the third straight season his home run totals went up — this time from eight at High-A Cedar Rapids in 2025 to 12 with Wichita.

What he does best right now — and the asset that could help him get to the Majors in the next two years — is his speed. He’s one of the best base stealers in the system. He swiped 66 bases at Cedar Rapids in 2025 and built on that in 2026 as he stole 41 bases with Wichita and was caught 13 times. His speed also helps him after he reaches first base as he can get to third base on a single.

In the AFL he’s stolen eight bases and has been caught four times. Only Core Jackson has more stolen bases (14) than DeBarge.

After the AFL season is done DeBarge will get some time off before starting the 2027 minor league season. That season won’t be delayed by MLB collective bargaining negotiations because the minor league CBA won’t expire until after the 2027 season.

DeBarge has positioned himself to start the season, at minimum, back at Wichita. With a full season at Wichita, starting at Triple-A St. Paul is possible, especially with most of the Twins’ middle infield prospects either in the Majors or at Wichita or below. Wherever he starts, he looks ready.