Twins’ Byron Buxton's MVP-Caliber Season Now Includes a Trip to the IL

The Minnesota Twins had a vision in 2012 for the future of Byron Buxton. The team took him as the number two overall pick in the draft. Three years later, he made his Major League Baseball debut, and ever since, he has been a staple in Minnesota.

In the 2026 season, Buxton has quietly been putting together one of the best campaigns of his career. Through 75 games, he is slashing .271/.328/.575 with two home runs, 45 RBI, and a .903 OPS.

In comparison to his 2025, where over a full 126-game season he hit 35 home runs and drove in 83 while posting an .878 OPS.

The Best Version of Buxton

It is interesting to look over Buxton’s numbers because we aren’t looking at a guy just finding himself and having a surge. We are talking about a 32-year-old who has managed a lot of injuries and found a way back. His career norm (.250/.310/.495) points to just how special this year is for him. He is way above the baseline in 2026.

In his last 30 games, Buxton hit .284/.339/.569 with nine home runs in 116 at-bats. So Buxton isn’t just a great defenseman which he has been for a long time in center field, now he’s surging at the plate as well.

The Injury Timing

Minnesota Twins center fielder Byron Buxton | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately, Buxton had to be placed on the 10-day injured list on July 7, retroactive to July 6, with a right hip strain. This could point to a larger problem as this is the same body part that has caused him to miss time in the past.

But, if it’s just a mild thing that requires a little rest, then Buxton could return on July 17 on the road against the Chicago Cubs.

The timing really couldn’t have been better, if there is such a thing for an injury. He didn’t miss many games and he got to be a part of the All-Star roster for the American League, an honor he surely deserved.

Looking to the Future

Of course, everyone wishes he was 100%, but his first half performance stands alone. If he really does return on July 17 and is healthy, the Twins get their All-Star back and ready to roll right when the stretch run begins.

Sitting at 48-49, Minnesota is three games back in the American League Central standings. But one team isn’t just running away from the division, so there is plenty of hope left for the Twins in the second half.

A healthy Buxton makes a big difference in the middle of the lineup.

“Healthy” is the keyword here, though. He has dealt with many injured-list stints over the course of his career and, of course, each one comes with some lingering effects.

For now, the Twins and their fans will hold onto hope that Buxton will overcome yet again and return to the force that he has been all year.