Minnesota Twins Recent Struggles Masking Offensive Success of Two Players

When the trade deadline came around this season, there was a pile of mediocre teams in the hunt for the final wild card spot as the American League has been somewhat of a dumpster fire this season, and one of those teams was the Minnesota Twins — keyword was.

It has been a brutal stretch for the Twins, who seemingly bet big as they added quite a few to their pitching staff, including elite reliever Jeff Hoffman. However, after going 10-15 after the deadline to finish out August, and now having started September off 4-7, it would take a miracle for them to be playing next month.

That being said, a couple of their players have had a lot of offensive success in the last couple of weeks, but they aren't getting much attention as losing teams don't usually draw a lot of positive notice, although both Kody Clemens and Ryan Jeffers have warranted some praise.

Over the last two weeks, the pair have combined for eight home runs and more RBIs (21) than strikeouts (19). Jeffers is leading the way with a .965 OPS, with Clemens right on his heels at .967. The team has been without consistent slugging power this season, but they sure have found it as of late.

Twins Offensive Leaders This Season

Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (2) hits an RBI single against the Guardians. Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Unfortunately for Minnesota, Byron Buxton was a guy that the team really couldn't afford to lose, but he spent significant time on the dreaded injured list as he battled problems with his hip before eventually being shut down for the season to undergo surgery.

Without Buxton, other players were forced to continually step up, and they were both hit and miss in that regard. However, with the recent surge of power from Clemens, he now leads the team in homers as one of three players to hit at least 20 for the season.

The top of the order has done quite well, as Clemens, Josh Bell, and Brooks Lee all have at least 76 RBI, but there is a drastic drop-off after that for both RBI and home runs. Keep in mind Jeffers had his own health issues and has only suited up in 83 games.

Ryan Jeffers hits his 3rd homer in his last 2 games!



The Twins have dropped TWELVE runs on the Tigers 💪 pic.twitter.com/nKQdnf2SdB — Just Baseball (@JustBB_Media) September 2, 2026

The Twins have 13 games left in the season, six on the road and six at home, but their path to victory at home will be quite difficult as they are set to face off with the New York Yankees starting Monday and will finish the year off with the Texas Rangers at the end of the month.

It is a shame that this team that showed a lot of grit and fight will miss the postseason, but there is a lot to get excited about this offseason with a lot of young talent starting to find a groove which is highlighted by both Jeffers and Clemens.