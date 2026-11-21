The Minnesota Twins are going to be a dark horse when next season rolls around, and a ballclub that the American League should take seriously, as long as the front office continues to be aggressive in the coming months.

Ultimately, this started back when they decided to bet big at the trade deadline when the Twins acquired Jeff Hoffman, and even though the outcome wasn't what Minnesota was after, he will be crucial to their success in 2027.

Now, Sonny Gray stunned, well, everyone when he decided to return to the Twins organization after posting a 2.72 ERA with the Boston Red Sox in 2026 while also recording 18 wins. They have bolstered the starting rotation, Ryan Jeffers accepted his qualifying offer, and now there is one more piece to address: the outfield.

The outfield was a revolving door last year, lowlighted by multiple injuries from star Byron Buxton, and with 4x Gold Glove Ian Happ an unrestricted free agent, all of their focus should be on him as he brings many key aspects to this roster.

Veteran (winning) experience Outfield depth Offensive production Elite defense

Everything that Happ has in his bag is exactly what the Twins are missing, and even though he has been somewhat in the shadow of some bigger names on the Chicago Cubs, he is poised to step in and lead a team to great things.

Looking at Ian Happ Throughout the Years With the Cubs

Cubs left fielder Ian Happ (8) hits a grand slam home run against the Mariners. Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins have up-and-coming stars like Kaelen Culpepper and Emmanuel Rodriguez who will likely be in the running for AL Rookie of the Year next time around. However, regarding the position players, they don't have anybody who has consistently won under pressure, but Happ has.

With Gray joining the pitching staff, there is a player to take charge and set the tone, which is exactly what the offense requires to be successful. Happ might be known for his glove, but he can produce at the plate, as he is coming off his fifth year (in the last six) in which he has hit at least 20 home runs.

Since making his debut in 2017, the Cubs' homegrown player has posted an OPS of .783 with a slugging percentage of .442 to complement an on-base percentage of .341, and the best part is that his plate discipline is consistently getting better.

Ian Happ hammers a 3-run homer to extend the lead for the @Cubs 💪 pic.twitter.com/KgU4G2qNND — MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2026

His 2022 season was the last time that Happ drew fewer than 80 walks in a single year; keep in mind Minnesota had nobody on the team with more than 59 in 2026.

Happ has consistently stayed healthy as he has played in at least 150 games over the last five seasons, which is another thing that the Twins need to have from a star player. This would be an incredible move if the front office can pull it off, and if they do, watch out.