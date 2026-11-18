The Minnesota Twins shocked the baseball world once again this week. After catcher Ryan Jeffers took the qualifying offer issued by the team Tuesday, the Twins signed right-hander Sonny Gray to a two-year, $55 million deal, with an opt-out after the first season, the team announced Wednesday afternoon.

The starting pitcher market has been booming with the lockout looming over the past several days, and the Twins certainly made a statement signing Gray back to that lucrative of a contract.

About Gray

Boston Red Sox pitcher Sonny Gray. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Gray was with the Twins in 2022 and 2023, posting a 16-13 record with a 2.90 ERA (303.2 IP, 98 ER), 91 walks, 300 strikeouts, a 1.14 WHIP, and a .226 opponent batting average in 56 starts. Gray also finished second in the AL Cy Young voting in 2023 with the Twins.

Last season with the Red Sox, Gray posted a 18-5 record with a 2.72 ERA, and started a playoff game for Boston. Gray was one of the best starters available on the market this offseason, and the Twins seemingly made it a priority to reunite with the 37-year-old.

A Clear Rotation Boost

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Sonny Gray. Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Minnesota's rotation went from one with question marks to what could be a top rotation in the American League at full health. With Gray and Joe Ryan at the top of the rotation, most teams can only dream of having two of the better starters at the top of the rotation.

The signing of Twins means more than just how his track record says he will perform on the field, but the Twins brought a veteran in to help lead a pitching staff with still-developing pitchers.

At his age, this could be the last stop for Gray, and having him mentor the likes of Zebby Matthews and Connor Prielipp should be a dream for the Twins. Even with the addition of Brian Reith as the team's pitching coach, Gray could act as a second pitching coach, which would be a dream situation. Like noted with Jeffers, Gray would be able to still mentor pitchers while the players are locked out.

There is no doubt that the Twins got much better after signing Sonny Gray back, and their focus should now turn to their bullpen and their offense. They have two weeks to make moves before the Dec. 1st lockout, and the Twins should focus on being as active as possible with their payroll trending toward being the highest in franchise history.