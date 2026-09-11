Twins Reveal Lineup as Taj Bradley Opens Crucial Series Against Guardians

The Minnesota Twins will start a crucial three-game series against the division rival Cleveland Guardians. This weekend opens up one last opportunity for the Twins to have a true shot at making the postseason, with their postseason odds dropping by the day.

For the Twins, it will be Taj Bradley. This season, Bradley holds an 11-6 record with a 3.95 ERA. The good news for the Twins and Bradley is that the Guardians have struggled a lot against Bradley. He holds a career 1.48 ERA in 30 1/3 innings pitched.

For the Guardians, it will be young left-hander Parker Messick. Messick has been one of the better pitchers in the American League this season, posting a 11-9 record with a 2.53 ERA. Messick is going to be a tough test for a Twins lineup that had a rather rough road trip offensively.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. CT at Target Field.

Minnesota Twins Starting Lineup

Luke Keaschall -- RF Kaelen Culpepper -- SS Ryan Jeffers -- C Josh Bell -- DH Kody Clemens -- 2B Royce Lewis --1B Brooks Lee -- 3B Austin Martin -- LF Walker Jenkins -- CF

Lineup Notes

Austin Martin is making his return to the Twins lineup, taking over duties in left field with Trevor Larnach back on the bench amidst his offensive struggles.

Kaelen Culpepper moves back up to second in the lineup.

Matchups to Watch

José Ramírez vs. Taj Bradley

To nobody's surprise, José Ramírez has been one of the few Guardians who have given Bradley trouble in his career. Ramírez has a career .817 OPS (3-for-10 with two walks) against Bradley and will be a tough out for Bradley to get through the night — as Ramírez always is.

Ryan Jeffers vs. Parker Messick

One of the few Twins that have decent career numbers against Messick is Ryan Jeffers. In six at-bats, Jeffers has a .400 batting average with a home run and two RBIs. Jeffers has punished left-handed pitching all season, and it appears as if Messick is no different. Jeffers having a big night in the middle of the Twins lineup would be super beneficial.

Josh Bell vs. Parker Messick

The other player in the Minnesota lineup who has good numbers against Messick is Josh Bell. While they are not as strong as Jeffers' numbers, Bell is 2-for-6 with a double against Messick. Bell got the power going a bit on the road trip, hitting home runs against both the White Sox and the Tigers, and the Twins need that to continue on the homestand.