The non-tender deadline has passed, and now the Twins will look to continue to improve their team going into 2027. They already bolstered their starting rotation by adding Sonny Gray, and with Ryan Jeffers taking the qualifying offer, they have their backstop.

The to-do list for Jeremy Zoll remains to improve first base, especially after trading Royce Lewis to the Dodgers on Friday, and perhaps the priority is bolstering the bullpen. The bullpen market has been a pricey one so far, but the good news for the Twins is that they have spent some money this offseason, and the non-tender deadline should provide new options that could be cheaper and still effective.

1. RHP Fernando Cruz

New York Yankees pitcher Fernando Cruz. Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Non-tendered by the New York Yankees on Friday, Fernando Cruz has been a really solid reliever since being traded to New York ahead of the 2025 season. In 110 appearances with New York, he posted a 3.33 ERA with a 126 ERA+, a 1,226 WHIP, and 139 strikeouts compared to 56 walks. Cruz had a lot of good looks in high-leverage roles as well, something that would bode well for the Twins.

Fernando Cruz was non-tendered by the Yankees and could be a fun backend of the bullpen option for the Tigers.



2026:

3.13 ERA / 3.30 xERA

39.1% Whiffs (52% on the splitter)

.185 xBA pic.twitter.com/avtzuv9h64 — DataBase Hit (@DatabaseHit) November 21, 2026

The issue is health. Cruz was placed on the IL in August and missed the postseason with a partially torn UCL. Yankees Senior Vice President and General Manager Brian Cashman told the media on Thursday that Cruz is "currently rehabbing and I think feeling good and expecting to pitch in 2027.” For the Twins, adding someone like Cruz could be a low-risk, high-reward move that pays dividends.

2. RHP Noah Murdock

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Noah Murdock. Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Noah Murdock was non-tendered by the Pirates on Friday and could be another solid option for the Twins. He only pitched 3 1/3 innings in 2026, allowing three hits, three walks, four strikeouts, and no runs. He spent most of the season in Triple-A, posting a 3.71 ERA in 34 innings of work. Murdock is 28 years old, so somewhat young, but still has room to grow.

The appeal to the Twins could be that Murdock could come in on a minor league deal with an invitation to MLB spring training off the 40-man roster. That would also mean that Murdock can work with team officials during the lockout, which could help him make adjustments.

Noah Murdock, Two VICIOUS Swords. 😯⚔️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/KJajb8TGCg — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 9, 2025

3. RHP Cole Sulser

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Cole Sulser. Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cole Sulser was non-tendered by the AL Champion Rays and could be a really appealing option for the Twins. In 56 1/3 innings of work in 2026, Sulser posted a 4.31 ERA, which could improve. Looking at his 2025 numbers in 22 1/3 innings of work, Sulser posted a 1.99 ERA, which shows that there is potential.

Cole Sulser came up clutch more than once this season, including a few big saves in late April and early May pic.twitter.com/7aPkIEx5Ug — Rays The Roof (@RaysTheRoofTB) November 21, 2026

Another reason Sulser is an appealing choice is that the Twins hired Brian Reith, who was the Rays Triple-A pitching coach before being hired in Minnesota. There is likely some familiarity between the two, which could help in his development.