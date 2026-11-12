Ryan Jeffers Set to Decline Twins’ Qualifying Offer, Test Free Agency

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers intends to decline his qualifying offer and reach free agency for the first time in his career, according to Bobby Nightengale of the Star Tribune.

The news should come as little to no surprise to Twins fans. Jeffers was in high demand at the 2026 trade deadline, and the Twins decided to hold on to their backstop, who's been one of the best in the sport over the past few years.

2026 was a weird season for Jeffers, who was putting up good numbers before having surgery on a broken hamate bone that set his season back. In 92 games played, Jeffers posted a 128 wRC+ with 14 home runs and 56 RBIs.

Why the Twins Should Push for a Long-Term Deal

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Twins will remain engaged with Jeffers and his agent, Scott Boras, in attempting to negotiate a multi-year contract, Nightengale noted, though it might be a long shot.

The Twins should absolutely be exploring signing him long-term because of the impact he's had for the team behind the plate and at the plate since he really broke out in 2023.

Jeffers also knows the Twins' pitching staff extremely well. With the changes coming to the Twins pitching staff and the department in general, not having to train a new primary catcher in a weird, shortened offseason would be a massive deal for the Twins.

If I were the Twins, this is the deal I would try to have done prior to the Dec. 1st lockout because it would give certainty to the team in a spot where there is no certainty right now.

Jeffers is better than the alternatives in house, and most of the external options are not better than Jeffers.

What a Jeffers Contract Could Cost

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers. Credit: Matt Blewett-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

MLB Trade Rumors projects Jeffers to get a four-year, $75M deal. It might be a long shot, but the Twins must seriously consider just paying up to keep him.

Beyond the performance on the field, he's been valuable in the clubhouse for the Twins, and with the influx of young players on the horizon, that becomes more important than ever. Jeffers would be a great role model for young players to follow, and the Twins should be looking to make sure he's around to be that role model.

If Jeffers does not sign with the Twins, they will receive a fourth-round compensatory pick from the team Jeffers signs with in the 2027 MLB draft.