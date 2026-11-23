The Minnesota Twins proved a lot of people wrong this past season, despite finishing with a losing record and missing the postseason. Going into 2026, Minnesota was thought of as the bottom tier of the AL Central, but with more improvement than expected, the Twins finished third.

However, there are still a few issues that this franchise must improve before it's taken seriously as a contender coming out of the American League. Last season, the pitching staff held the 25th-best Team ERA in MLB at 4.56, but the offense finished 16th in Team AVG at .245.

From an offense that was middle of the pack to a pitching staff that struggled to keep runs from scoring, Minnesota needs one player to elevate its game to bring the Twins back to the promised land. According to one MLB Network insider, the roster already possesses someone capable of doing so.

Twins Homegrown Star Predicted for Breakout

Minnesota Twins right fielder Luke Keaschall (15) runs to first base after hitting a single. Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to MLB Network's Matt Vasgersian, Luke Keaschall is the Twins player to watch going into next season to lead this franchise back to the top of the AL Central.

"I'm not saying they're going to win the division because it's a wide-open race, but I do think the Twins are going to be dramatically better than the 77-win team that played last year for a few reasons," Vasgersian said.

"I think Luke Keaschall is going to be really good next year and the only thing that held him back was that thumb injury; it was a bigger deal than we were led to believe."

The thumb injury, which Keaschall had surgery on, didn't stop what he was able to do in 152 games this season. His first full season as a Twin saw Keaschall finish with a .282 batting average, 10 home runs, 52 RBIs, 20 stolen bases, 59 walks, 87 strikeouts, and a .781 OPS.

Derek Shelton loves having Keaschall on the field. It's easy to tell that he takes every at-bat seriously, regardless of the score or situation, and for someone younger than 25 at this level, that's an impressive thing to do.

If Keaschall turns the corner and improves his game in 2027 as Vasgersian predicts, it would likely be an increase in runs driven in, perhaps 15-18 home runs, and a respectable batting average. Keaschall will do anything he can do to get on base, and that's when he'll need his teammates to drive him in more than the 86 times in 2026.