Top Former Minnesota Twins Players Back on the Free-Agent Market This Offseason

The Minnesota Twins' activity in free agency over the last few seasons has been scarce. Last offseason, the front office signed three players: Victor Caratini, Josh Bell, and Taylor Rogers. The year before that, Minnesota signed three players again, all on one-year contracts.

After missing the playoffs in 2026, yet finishing third in the AL Central, the Twins don't have a ton of external decisions to make this offseason. They do, however, have decisions to make this offseason, such as signing players and arbitration agreements, among others.

Minnesota should look at the open market this offseason, regardless of whether they sign many free agents. The Twins have four players hitting free agency, which opens the conversation about which other former franchise players can be found on the open market this offseason.

Here are the top names of Twins who didn't finish the 2026 season with Minnesota that will be hitting free agency once the 2026 World Series concludes.

2B Luis Arraez

Minnesota Twins first baseman Luis Arraez (2) celebrates with teammates after scoring. Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

One of the best hitters in Major League Baseball is back on the free-agent market after signing a one-year deal with the San Francisco Giants in 2026. Luis Arraez has been one of the most dependable players in the league since debuting in 2019, winning three batting titles with three different teams.

While the Twins may not need Arraez given the current structure of the franchise with Luke Keaschall and Kody Clemens as second base options, Minnesota can't help but be intrigued by their former All-Star.

Arraez's season ended with the Philadelphia Phillies on the injured list, and he wasn't on their playoff roster. This offseason, Arraez will be another name to watch, as he either searches for a one-year deal or one of his first multi-year deals in MLB.

1B/3B Ty France

Minnesota Twins first baseman Ty France (13) hit an RBI double. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After Ty France's 2026 season with the San Diego Padres, in which he hit 21 home runs, batted .295 and was a 4.5 WAR player, the former Twins first baseman will surely be a draw on the open market this offseason.

France spent one season with Minnesota before he was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays, where he hit six home runs with the Twins. The latest power surge has to entice the Twins' front office; however, he might be too much money compared to the deal the Twins signed him to in 2025.

C Christian Vazquez

Minnesota Twins catcher Christian Vazquez (8) heads to first on a single. Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The veteran catcher is back on the open market after his 2026 campaign with the Houston Astros. Christian Vazquez's bat will never blow anyone away, but his defense is still worth looking at. For the Twins, they shouldn't be suitors for the veteran, given Caratini is under contract and Ryan Jeffers is hitting free agency.

In three seasons with Minnesota, Vazquez posted a 0.1 WAR, hit 16 home runs, .215 at the plate, walking 54 times compared to 182 strikeouts.

RHP Michael Fulmer

Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Michael Fulmer (52) pitches at Kauffman Stadium. Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The former trade acquisition from the Detroit Tigers in 2022, Michael Fulmer, is back on the free agent market after bouncing between several teams in 2026. The 2016 Rookie of the Year's career hasn't panned out as expected, but his short stint in MLB in 2026 gives him a chance to land somewhere this offseason.

As a Twin, Fulmer pitched 24.1 innings and held a 3.70 ERA, with 22 strikeouts compared to eight walks. In 2026, Fulmer held a 3.29 ERA in 13.2 innings and a bloated 1.39 WHIP. The veteran could complement a bullpen for next season, should he prove he still has what it takes.