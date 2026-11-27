The Twins have three names on the table to strengthen the infield: Ty France, Brandon Lowe, and Jazz Chisholm Jr. However, given the expense that bringing in any of them would entail and the short time remaining before the imminent lockout, Minnesota will look to complete only one of those options after investing $55 million in Sonny Gray and $18 million in Kevin Ginkel, in addition to retaining starting catcher Ryan Jeffers, who accepted the $23.15 million qualifying offer for 2027.

Sonny Gray is back in Minnesota, but there's one major difference from his previous stint: the defense behind him. The Twins ranked 25th in Fielding Run Value in 2026. Can they fix the infield enough to get the most out of their new ace?https://t.co/xLpAIZr6ml — Yirsandy Rodríguez (@Yirsandy) November 20, 2026

Depending on the acquisition, the Twins have several solutions, and Kody Clemens would be the most reasonable one, since he can play both positions on the right side of the infield. If they sign France, Clemens will remain at second base full-time, where he was far from an average fielder, with -2 DRS and -3 OAA in 576 ⅓ innings, but he is the best option, at least to begin the spring plans.

If they get Lowe or Chisholm, then the alternative changes, and Clemens would move to first base, where he played 366 ⅓ innings this year and finished a little better, with +4 DRS and +1 OAA.

If no negotiations are successful, then Minnesota would have to turn to other alternatives, and trades could be a great way to strengthen one of the two positions.

Casey Schmitt Should Be On the Table

San Francisco Giants left fielder Casey Schmitt (10). Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 27, Casey Schmitt is coming off his best offensive season, with career highs in games played with 98, home runs (21), RBI (55), batting average (.271), slugging (.483), BABIP (.291), wRC+ (114), and fWAR (1.9), surpassing 400 plate appearances for the first time with 409.

That offensive performance earned him an improvement from the 27th percentile last year to the 64th in Batting, as he was also a better baserunner (making a jump from the 33rd to the 60th percentile in Base Running).

Schmitt hit 19 of his 21 home runs in the first half of the season, but then a knee injury took him out of action, and he finished with just 39 plate appearances after the All-Star break. Even so, he finished in the 96th percentile in xBA, 98th in xSLG, 81st in Barrel%, 67th in Whiff%, and 59th in K%, several of the metrics that demonstrate the impact of his swing beyond home runs.

San Francisco Giants shortstop Casey Schmitt (10). Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The other interesting point here is that Schmitt played five different positions and finished in the 81st percentile in OAA, so Minnesota could evaluate whether it could get more out of him at first or second base.

Now, the question here is how much the San Francisco Giants will demand in a possible trade, given their pitching problems, which stand out as the key point of a possible negotiation.

Hayden Birdsong, Trevor McDonald, Carson Whisenhunt, and Blade Tidwell suffered injuries that required Tommy John surgery, while Logan Webb and Landen Roupp appear to be the main guarantees in their rotation for 2027.

Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Connor Prielipp (61). Mandatory Credit: David Frerker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That being said, the Giants’ interest could be significant, probably trying to get a pitcher like Connor Prielipp or Zebby Matthews and add a prospect. Of course, the Giants are going to try to be much more aggressive in resolving their most pressing situations, so I lean more toward thinking that the interest in Prielipp should be greater because he showed more consistency than Matthews in his first year as a full-time starter after surpassing him in FIP (4.87 to 5.15), strikeouts (23.9% to 22.7%), with a lower Barrel% allowed (6.5% to 10.4%) and an advantage in Stuff+ (103 to 97) and Pitching+ (103 to 100), according to FanGraphs metrics.