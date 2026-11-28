The utility player and three-time Gold Glove winner in that category, Mauricio Dubon, was one of the players who was among the Minnesota Twins’ options at second base or with the idea of strengthening the infield.

Following Royce Lewis’ departure to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Twins’ interest seemed to make more sense, but it was difficult for them to have reached an agreement without defining their priorities at second base, considering that Brandon Lowe and Jazz Chisholm Jr. were at the top of the list.

Jazz has already been signed by the Toronto Blue Jays for one year and $20 million, with a player option for 2028 worth $16 million and $1.5 million in compensation. If Chisholm declines that option, a $40 million club option is activated. For his part, Mauricio Dubon has just reached an agreement with the Atlanta Braves for three years and $30 million.

What Decisions Will the Twins Make About Their Infield Priorities?

Minnesota Twins second baseman Kody Clemens (2). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With just two days remaining before the collective bargaining agreement expires, on December 1, it remains to be seen whether Minnesota can acquire Lowe or whether it will decide to pursue first baseman Ty France to strengthen another of the key infield positions.

As expected, in either of those cases, there will be internal moves, because if they sign Lowe, then Kody Clemens would take over at first base, but if they acquire France, Clemens would remain at second base.

In any of these scenarios, the Twins are working to improve their defensive problems in the infield, where Brooks Lee made a great improvement this year by finishing as a Gold Glove finalist among third basemen, but Clemens and Lewis had defensive problems throughout the season.

Rookie Kaelen Culpepper, who was called up to make his Major League debut on August 7 at age 23, showed credentials of his talent, but also went through some defensive problems, finishing with -1 DRS (Defensive Runs Saved) in the 281 innings he played at the position.

Minnesota Twins shortstop Ryan Kreidler (5). Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That said, it is fair to highlight that Ryan Kreidler was once again the utility player the Twins needed throughout the season, with appearances at five different positions —most of the time at shortstop (395 innings) and center field (143)— and a combined +2 Fielding Run Value.

For now, Kreidler and the recently signed Ryan Fitzgerald, who returned to the organization for one year through a split contract that guarantees him a salary of $900,000 if he plays in the Major Leagues, are the alternatives to cover different infield positions.